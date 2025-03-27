Kendrick Lamar wasn't the only one mentioned in the FCC complaints that were filed after the rapper's Super Bowl performance. Serena Williams, who made a cameo during Kendrick's five-time Grammy-winning “Not Like Us” part of his set, also was mentioned in several of the FCC complaints.

According to TMZ, many of the complaints were angered at Kendrick's “crotch-grabbing moves.”

“Many in the bunch accused Kendrick of having a potty mouth, only using Black performers and being divisive with his set, with several making note of the split American flag visual at one point in the show,” revealed the report.

Williams was seen c-waking during “Not Like Us,” a diss track Kendrick released last year aimed at Drake. The Toronto rapper and the tennis legend dated previously.

“Kendrick wasn't the only one targeted—Serena Williams was scolded for being involved and promoting ‘gang affiliation,'” the report added referencing the Compton-originated dance move.

Kendrick nor Williams have anything truly to worry about. Many Super Bowls prior to Kendrick's have had FCC complaints. Rihanna's show in 2024 had a little over 100 complaints and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime performance had more than 1,300 in 2020.

Kendrick made history as the first rapper to headline the Super Bowl halftime performance solo. Additionally he has the most-viewed halftime show at all time with 133.5 million viewers beating out Michael Jackson's 1993 performance.

Serena Williams Claps Back At Super Bowl Controversy

While the FCC complaints might be a surprise for some, Williams was already facing a lot of backlash from her cameo at the Super Bowl. Stephen A. Smith voiced his opinion on if Williams should have joined Kendrick on stage.

“If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his a–,” Stephen A. Smith said last month on First Take. “’Cause clearly you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye.”

Howard Stern also had his opinion on Williams' surprise cameo.

“He’s got a point. I hear what he’s saying,” Stern said on The Howard Stern Show Tuesday (Feb. 11) . “She used to go out with Drake, and by dissing him at the Super Bowl, it indicates she’s still living that whole scenario. He’s right. I agree with Stephen A.”

However for Williams, she didn't care what people thought and clap backed at haters on X citing all of her accomplishments. Many thought it was disrespectful of her to go on stage as a married woman to be “petty” towards an ex but the tennis star immediately shut down those allegations.

“I think I proved 23 times over (not counting 4 gold medals) that I simply don’t have time for petty. All love and respect always nothing negative here,” she wrote in part before thanking her husband Alexis Ohanian who had been defending her online.

That there my baby daddy and husband. Always got my back. I Love you 🥰 Gosh I'm so late to the game (I've been sick) & busy investing in billion dollar companies and running @WYNbeauty… def not dancing to be petty lol. I think I proved 23 times over (not counting 4 gold… — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 17, 2025

Williams revealed the honor she felt for Kendrick to ask her to be a part of his performance. She posted a recap video of her experience on TikTok.

“When Kendrick and team called and was like ‘we’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal,'” Williams captioned the video.

“I’m like Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a superbowl? (Never) let’s do it!” Williams added. “I knew my winning dance after the @olympics would pay off one day. End of story.”