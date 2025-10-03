Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman are going strong following the domestic violence incident over the summer.

The couple was spotted at LAX, according to TMZ, when Coleman was seen picking Richardson up from the airport. The outlet reports that Coleman picked her up in an SUV, carried her bags, and opened her door as she got in from LAX.

The couple made headlines back in July when Richardson and Coleman got into a verbal altercation that turned physical at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to a police report obtained by The New York Times. The pair was preparing for the US Championships before the incident in which Richardson was arrested and stayed in custody for 19 hours. He also refused to press charges because he “declined to be a victim,” according to the police report.

Coleman later defended Richardson to reporters outside of the US Championships.

“I feel like it was just a sucky situation all around,” Coleman told reporters. “I don’t feel as if she should have been arrested.

“People have discussions and emotions and stuff like that,” Coleman continued. “Does she have things that she needs to work on for herself? Of course. But so do I. So do you. So does everybody. And I’m a type of guy, I’m in the business of extending grace and mercy and love. … I just look at situations like this to take a step back, analyze yourself mentally, and then just try to see what you could do to be your best self so that you can move forward.”

Coleman praised Richardson calling her a “great person” and “the best female athlete in the world.”

“She’s a human being and a great person,” Coleman said. “And I feel like we’ve been able to be really good teammates like all year. … And she’s, to me, the best female athlete in the world. I see it every day.”

Richardson later apologized to Coleman on Instagram telling her followers on the app that her apology“should be just as loud” as her “actions.”

“I love him & to him I can’t apologize enough,” the reigning 100-meter world champion wrote.

“To Christian I love you & I am so sorry,” she added.

It's unclear when the couple began dating but they began fueling romance rumors in 2023. They later confirmed their relationship in 2025.