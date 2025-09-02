Former Baltimore Ravens teammates Shannon Sharpe and Ray Lewis are finding themselves on opposite sides of the field again, this time off the gridiron. The Hall of Famers, who once hoisted a Lombardi Trophy together in 2001, are trading shots over Sharpe’s media career and recent controversies, Complex reports.

Lewis set things off during a since-deleted podcast where he criticized Sharpe’s work and questioned his path. “I’m shocked at his content,” Lewis said, explaining that he distanced himself after seeing Sharpe’s style of commentary. “You’re gonna take that route? I can’t go that route. Never can go that route.”

The timing of Lewis’ comments didn’t go unnoticed. Sharpe recently settled a sexual assault lawsuit, which led to his exit from ESPN and First Take. Once considered one of the most dominant voices in sports broadcasting, Sharpe’s profile has taken a hit, making him a prime target for critics.

Sharpe responds on Nightcap

It didn’t take long for Sharpe to answer back. On his Nightcap show with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, he chose not to escalate, but he made it clear that he sees the pattern.

Shannon Sharpe responds to his ex-friend Ray Lewis taking shots at him. Everybody wants to get a lick now because when your boy was doing good, a lot of people didn’t have a whole lot to say.pic.twitter.com/Kbbmczd19j — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) September 1, 2025

“I got nothing bad to say,” Sharpe told viewers. “It’s low-hanging fruit and there are a lot of people taking your shot at your boy. Come on now. Y’all can have it, y’all got me.”

Sharpe argued that people only started piling on after his recent downfall, saying, “Everybody want to get a lick now because when your boy was doing good, a lot of people didn’t have a whole lot to say.”

Those remarks served as a subtle but sharp acknowledgment that Lewis’ public criticism hit while Sharpe was already navigating backlash from his legal troubles and job loss.

This standoff adds another complicated chapter to the history between the two. Back in 2001, Sharpe delivered a fiery speech defending Lewis after his guilty plea to obstruction of justice in a 2000 double-murder case. More than 20 years later, the roles have reversed, with Sharpe holding back instead of firing away.

Whether this exchange fizzles out or sparks more responses from Shannon Sharpe’s past teammates remains to be seen. What’s clear is that the tension between two Ravens legends has spilled into the spotlight, and neither man seems ready to change their stance.