LeBron James has authored countless moments that showcase his rare scoring power, but one performance still sits at the top of his list. When a fan on the Mind the Game podcast asked which game made him feel the most “on fire,” James went straight to 2007, per BleacherReport. He chose Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the night he dropped 48 points on the Detroit Pistons and took over the final stretch in a way that felt supernatural.

James described something that few athletes ever touch. “Look up Bruce Leeroy from The Last Dragon. I had this ‘Bruce Leeroy Glow’ feeling around me that night,” he said. He explained how every shot felt guided. Some came from his training. Others came from a place even he could not define. “I didn’t log enough hours with some of those shots. But that night, I had a ‘Bruce Leeroy Glow.’ I was in the zone.”

For anyone who watched the game live rather than through highlights, the performance almost felt scripted. James turned into a video game character, slicing through Detroit, scoring the Cavs’ final 25 points, and sealing the win with a layup in the last seconds. Cleveland rode that surge to the NBA Finals and wrote a new chapter in franchise history.

The Zone That Stays With Him

Even now, at 40 years old, James still struggles to fully explain what happened that night. The feeling he chased in Detroit remains unmatched in his two decades of dominance. “If you ask anybody, ‘What does it feel like to be in the zone?’ You just can’t explain it,” he said. “I just had a feeling.”

James knows the legend of that game will follow him forever. Many performances earn praise, but few capture the imagination the way that night did. The glow, as he calls it, still stands as the clearest window into what peak LeBron looks like when everything aligns.