One of the most popular names in the hip-hop industry, iconic rapper Bad Bunny, turned a few heads when he started wrestling for WWE a few years ago. With three separate matches in 2021, 2022, and 2023, Bunny established himself as a pro wrestler.

However, despite his allegiance with WWE, he was recently photographed attending WWE's Mexican rival promotion, CMLL, which also happens to be AEW's ally promotion.

Long-gone from WWE's television, he was spotted attending a CMLL event on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. Sporting a mask and looking completely unrecognizable, Bad Bunny was captured sitting front row for the show. The Grammy award-winning artist attended the show wearing a silver and golden Mistico mask. His attendance was also soon confirmed by CMLL on Instagram.

“The multi-award-winning Bad Bunny lived The World's Greatest Wrestling up close, vibrating with every fall and every key… and rocking none less than the mask of the King of Silver and Gold, Mystical!” the post read.

The 31-year-old was last involved in a San Juan Street Fight against Damian Priest at Backlash 2023.

Bad Bunny claimed himself to be the best celebrity wrestler

Around a year ago, during his appearance on Hot Ones, host Sean Evans praised Bad Bunny for being the “best celebrity wrestler in WWE.” The hip-hop did not shy away from accepting the praise.

“That's your opinion?” Bad Bunny asked him. “No, that's a fact.”

In 2021, Bad Bunny made his debut when he teamed up with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. Priest and Bunny won, before Bunny returned a year later at Royal Rumble 2021 and even eliminated two superstars.

Maintaining his high momentum, he returned a year later at Backlash 2023, where he defeated Priest in a San Juan Street fight. It marked his last appearance for the promotion.