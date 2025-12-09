Paige Bueckers is stepping into entrepreneurship with Chris Paul as the two launch Ragerz, a bold new snack flavor under Paul’s Good Eat’n brand. The collaboration started when CEO April Siler asked Paul to find someone who could bring authenticity and energy to a new product, PEOPLE reports. He immediately thought of Bueckers, who continues to grow her influence on and off the court.

“We talked about finding someone authentic, a leader, someone with a lot of energy,” Paul told PEOPLE. “And Paige immediately came to mind.”

For Bueckers, working with Paul felt like a chance she couldn’t pass up. She grew up admiring the 12-time All-Star and loved the idea of taking an equity stake in a brand, something no WNBA player had done with an NBA player before.

“My agent came to me with the idea, and first I’m like, it’s Chris Paul,” she said. “To be the first to do something is exciting because it means you’re not going to be the last.”

Our athlete investor @CP3 teamed up with @paigebueckers1 to change the game. Paige isn’t just hooping; she’s building. She is now an equity partner in Chris Paul’s snack brand, Good Eat’n, and just launched Ragerz, a cleaner, better-for-you snack. Paige is the first WNBA player… pic.twitter.com/pMsf4qrZtG — PlayersTV (@ThePlayersTV) December 9, 2025

A Flavor With Heat and a Bigger Mission

Bueckers played a direct role in shaping Ragerz. She pushed for something spicy and leaned toward chili lime, calling it her favorite mix. She also loved the rolled tortilla chip style, which gave the snack its edge.

Paul sees food as a connector. “Snacks bring people together,” he said. Whether it’s game night or family time, he wanted something that felt fun and shared.

Article Continues Below

Giving back sits at the center of the launch. One percent of all Ragerz sales will support charity, and Good Eat’n will team with the Paige Bueckers Foundation to fight food insecurity across the country. Bueckers said she always had meals growing up but understands many kids don’t. Helping change that made the partnership more meaningful for her.

Paul echoed the message. Supporting kids has shaped his off-court work for years, and this venture gives him another avenue to create impact.

Building Beyond the Court

Bueckers said working with Paul showed her how athletes can build paths far beyond their sport. His consistency and creativity continue to inspire her as she grows her own platform.

Paul already looks ahead to future flavors. He loves Good Eat’n’s cookies and cream option, along with the cinnamon puff, but Ragerz sits near the top. He tests everything with his kids, who offer quick and honest feedback.

Ragerz marks a new milestone for both stars, bringing together equity and community impact in a way that could open the door for more athletes to follow.