Rashida Nicole is calling out LiAngelo Ball. Last week, the social media personality shared that she welcomed her daughter with the former G League athlete, and now she revealed that he has not come to see their child.

The model posted a close-up photo of their daughter Lilo Legacy per Complex with the text reading over the photo, “Poor baby been on this earth for 6 days still ain't seen or heard from her dad.”

Rashida Nicole has a daughter from a previous relationship, and Ball has two kids — a son named LaVelo Anthony Ball, born in July 2023, and a daughter named LaNiyah Nicole Ball, born in December 2024 — with his ex-girlfriend, Nikki Mudarris. The reality star claims that Gelo left her for Rashida Nicole when their daughter LaNiyah was two months old.

The “Tweaker” rapper's alleged absence doesn't come as a huge surprise, as the model shared that he was also not present at the birth of Lilo Legacy, which was at her request.

“That decision came after months of emotional pain, hurtful words and complete absence during the most vulnerable season of my life,” Nicole wrote in her pregnancy announcement.

She added that he hasn't been present in the “last five months.”

“Moments that should have been shared were lost because [Ball] chose not to show up,” she continued.

Due to the pain Gelo has caused her she decided to go against allowing him in the delivery room.

She added: “So no, I wasn't going to allow a 5-minute delivery pop-up for the internet because parenthood starts at pregnancy, and even the smallest effort mattered. But it never came.”

Rashida Nicole came to that conclusion due to the way she said she was treated throughout her pregnancy.

“I won't protect someone who never protected me,” she wrote. “Someone who disrespected me, lied on me, pushed a one-sided narrative to avoid accountability, continue to inflict pain, and build broken homes. I haven't shared the worst of what I experienced out of respect for him as a father — respect I never received in return.”

Rashida Nicole and Ball got married back in March but later separated on June 15, 2025. The rapper filed for divorce shortly after, citing irreconcilable differences, which came days after Rashida Nicole announced she was pregnant.

Gelo has not yet spoken out about either of Rashida Nicole's claims at this time.