Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are back on the golf course.

The three-time Grammy-winning rapper and four-time NBA champion braved the cold while they had another golf date, which Megan shared on Instagram. In the video, Megan tells Thompson, “It’s pretty cold out here today,” to which Thompson agreed. Despite the cold, Megan appreciated the “amazing” scenery.

Megan then made fun of Thompson's driving as she let out a scream when they got back in the golf cart. “Trust my driving,” Thompson said, to which she responded, “I don’t. His driving is nuts.”

After some dance breaks and the Dallas Mavericks star assisting Megan with her shot, the NBA star had a friendly match with his teammate D’Angelo Russell. Thompson came out on top and displayed his cash earnings to Megan. At the end of the video, the two got back home and decided to play some Fortnite together.

“Klay out here living his best side quest life,” a fan wrote on X.

“He just gives dad energy lmao, 10/10. Like good wholesome fun,” a fan commented on Instagram.

“MY SHOW IS ON!!!!!!! GOLFING W THE THOMPSONS,” another fan reacted.

One fan shared that she's happy seeing Thompson and Megan together: “Just laying here smiling and rubbin my feet together, watching this love story.

This golf date follows the one they had in the summer where Thompson said that since he’s “been in love” that his “golf game’s reaped all the benefits.”

Megan just might be that spark of good luck for Thompson.

Article Continues Below

Thompson made a romantic gesture toward Megan recently, including naming his boat “SS Stallion” in honor of his girlfriend.

Klay Thompson named his boat “SS Stallion” after his GF Megan Thee Stallion 🛥️❤️ (via @KlayThompson) pic.twitter.com/Mdq48K5Fy5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 30, 2025

Their relationship has made it to new heights in the past few months, with Megan joining Thompson's family for Thanksgiving. The rapper shared a video of her preparing the food which included the turkey, macaroni and cheese, dressing, collard greens, BBQ baked beans, and cornbread. Thompson's father praised Megan's cooking the following day

“The Thanksgiving dinner was the best Thanksgiving food I’ve ever eaten,” Klay's father Mychal Thompson said on ESPN LA. “Megan Thee Stallion should be Megan Thee Chef.

“That’s how good the food was. It was unbelievable. She went out of her way to make sure everybody was well-fed.”