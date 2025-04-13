Shaquille O'Neal ruffled some feathers when he was caught greeting President Donald Trump at UFC 314 in Miami. In the video, the former Los Angeles Lakers star was criticized for seemingly aligning himself with Trump, given his controversial remarks and political choices for the nation recently.

In the video, you see Shaq making his way to be near Trump and reaching over to briefly shake his hand. The interaction looked pleasant as they both exchanged words with one another.

“Damn shaq! Sell out!” one fan wrote.

“Shaq has always only been in it for himself. Sir Charles is who you should be looking up to,” another fan weighed in referring to NBA legend Charles Barkley.

“That was a SUCK UP move Shaq! … I lost all respect for you after that act man!” another fan reacted.

While some fans looked at Shaq being a “sellout,” other fans thought it was an overreaction.

“All called shaq a sell out cause alll he did was shake bro hand,” a fan commented.

“So Obama is a sell out?” one fan asked. “There is a thing called etiquette. Being rude won’t change anything.”

Shaquille O'Neal Comments On President Donald Trump Interaction On X

The comments didn't stop just on the video but circulated on social media with many people calling out the hypocrisy of exchanging pleasantries with Trump.

“Hey @SHAQ Saw you hugging Donald Trump

1. How do you feel about the fact that the Justice Dept sued Donald Trump for not renting to Black people?

2. How do you feel about how he treated the innocent #CentralParkFive?

3. How do you feel about his racism toward @KamalaHarris?,” author Don Winslow wrote.

“Shaq being cool with RFK Jr. and Trump is zero surprise there,” another fan commented.

Shaq has not made a comment about the interaction with Trump at this time or have detailed what was said in their brief exchange.