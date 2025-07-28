Zhejiang Lions center Boban Marjanovic recently began acting and scored a role on Adam Sandler's sequel Happy Gilmore 2. The former NBA star — Marjanovic used to play for the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets — shared that his pivot to acting wasn't random and that Shaquille O'Neal played a role in combining both the NBA and Hollywood.

In a recent interview, Marjanovic credited Shaq for being the inspiration behind his pursuit of acting.

“I like movies. Movies are always nice to watch and be part of. Of course, watching Shaquille O’Neal and all that he does—he’s my role model. Everything he touches turns to gold,” Majanovic shared, who played Drago Larson in the film.

How Boban Marjanovic is expanding his career

The Lions star explained that Shaq's career off the field is something he is considering as well.

Majanovic continued: “That’s my goal too. Maybe one day I’ll be a TV host—you never know. Maybe I’ll be a DJ—I’m working on my DJ skills. That’s my goal: to be in movies, to try little things like him. Nobody can reach him, but I’m trying a little. When I watched him back then, I thought, ‘Maybe I can try.' But I didn’t really believe it until I stepped into a couple of commercials, filmed a movie, and saw how it looked. I thought, ‘Man, I love this.' I’m super excited about it. I’m a big fan. And now—they call me actor. I don’t know why.”

Shaq is known for his success on and off the field. The four-time NBA champion and three-time Finals MVP is also known for having a savvy business mindset. He is a franchise owner of Five Guys, Auntie Anne's, and Papa John's, an international DJ (DJ Diesel), a media personality on Inside the NBA, and podcast host of The Big Podcast with Shaq.

As for acting, Shaq starred in Scary Movie 4, The Lego Movie, The Simpsons, Smurfs 2, and more. He recently released a film on Netflix called Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal where he talked about working alongside NBA icon Allen Iverson to revive Reebok. They currently are the President and Vice President of Basketball at Reebok.