Jess Hilarious didn’t hold back when she spilled some unexpected tea about Shaquille O’Neal’s alleged dating life. During her appearance on The Breakfast Club, the comedian claimed that the NBA legend is embracing a lifestyle similar to Ne-Yo’s well-known polyamorous setup, per Complex.

Ne-yo & his girlfriend added 2 more women to their relationship 👀 pic.twitter.com/9hjT61I7r6 — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) October 23, 2024 Expand Tweet

According to Jess, she paid a visit to Shaq’s home and saw firsthand what she described as a household filled with multiple women catering to him. “Yo, this man is living like Ne-Yo,” she told the radio crew. “He got four white b****s with big booties, one in the kitchen cooking and cleaning, another in the basement.” She doubled down, stating outright, “He got four wives.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Charlamagne Tha God quickly called her out, joking that she might have ruined any future invitations to Shaq’s house by spilling his secrets. Jess, however, wasn’t fazed, responding, “I don’t know if I’m gonna go back or not, but man, when I seen two of them—two of them was bad. The other ones, they were getting there.”

Shaq Responds to the Claims

Shaquille O’Neal, who was previously married to Shaunie Henderson from 2002 to 2011, hasn’t publicly confirmed or denied Jess’ claims. However, he recently spoke about his views on relationships in a 2024 episode of Unapologetically Angel. During the discussion, Shaq admitted he sees himself staying a bachelor for the rest of his life.

“I’m gonna end up alone,” he stated, suggesting that relationship expectations are constantly changing. He also shared his stance on personal privacy, insisting that whatever he does on his phone shouldn’t matter unless it involves physical interactions.

After Jess’ comments went viral, Shaq kept his reaction short and simple. Instead of an elaborate response, he simply commented, “Damn Jess.” Whether he found her remarks amusing or frustrating remains unclear, but for now, it seems like the Diesel isn’t interested in adding fuel to the fire.