Shaquille O'Neal is finally revealing why he sprinted off the set of Inside the NBA to the bathroom.

Last month on Inside the NBA, O'Neal went viral as his co-hosts Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson laughed as he made a mad dash to the restroom. During the show, Smith said that the hall of famer was “drinking

olive oil to clean his gut, he's cleaning his gut all right.”

“That was my number one, drinking that water,” O'Neal said. “Sorry about that, America.”

Shaq had to hustle out of Studio J 🤣😅 pic.twitter.com/HcAXHjqUki — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

In a conversation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, May 22, he told Fallon the reason why he was drinking so much olive oil.

“I was drinking a lot of water that day, so I know I had the No. 2 run but it was really a No. 1, let’s just get that out the way,” O'Neal told Fallon.

“What is going on? And why were you drinking olive oil?” Fallon asked.

“I’m drinking olive oil because I want to be sexy,” O'Neal responded. “That’s what it said on Instagram, it said if you drink olive oil for 14 days, it’ll clear stuff out and you’ll get yourself a flat stomach. So, I was trying it.”

Drinking olive oil has been a fad on social media for some time. According to Healthline, “Olive oil is a good source of monounsaturated fatty acids and medium-chain triglycerides, both of which have been shown to offer potential benefits when included in weight loss diets.”

There is no direct link to drinking olive oil and weight loss but a plant based diet like the Mediterranean diet which uses olive oil has the greatest benefit long term according to the publication.

The NBA legend later revealed that “lied” about what he told Fallon earlier in the show.

“Okay, I just made a mistake. I lied to you on national television,” O'Neal said.

“What’d you say?” Fallon asked, before O'Neal went on to share, “It wasn’t a No. 1 run, it was a No. 2 run. I had to go bad. Oh, I had to go so bad! I had to go so bad!”

Along with the olive oil reveal, Fallon and O'Neal played a game including tiny chair and big words where each of them had to guess if the word was real or not.

Shaquille O'Neal To Release Netflix Docuseries, Power Moves

The former Los Lakers Angeles then went on to promote his upcoming Netflix docuseries, Power Moves, that follows O'Neal and Allen Iverson as they lead Reeboks' comeback to basketball in the competitive shoe industry.

“I’ve always said Reebok was never number one but never number three. I remember when I signed with Reebok it was an emerging company then we signed Allen Iverson and Shawn Kemp and we were always in the fold. Then Adidas purchased Reebok and then it kind of went away,” the former NBA star told the Today show on

“When it came back up for sale my partner, Jamie Salter, he purchased it. For me, it’s just a challenge to bring [Reebok] back with some type of prominence. Back then we didn’t have as much competition as we have now, so there’s a lot of competition and it’s just fun, I had to learn a lot,” he added.

O'Neal is now the President of Reebok Basketball, and Iverson serves as Vice President, of the athletic wear company. Fans can tune into the docuseries on June 4, 2025 on Netflix.