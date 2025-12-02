After two long years, WNBA star Sophie Cunningham has gotten a new driver's license after the 2025 Indiana Fever guard flushed her old one down the toilet.

Cunningham clarified the rumors about the status of her driver's license on her Show Me Something podcast. She recalled accidentally flushing her old driver's license down the toilet in a hotel room while playing in Seattle, Washington.

.@sophaller HAS A DRIVER’S LICENSE AGAIN 🥳 pic.twitter.com/8B182VEcrl — Show Me Something (@ShowMe_Pod) December 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Upon getting up, Cunningham realized that her driver's license had slipped out of her pocket, and it was too late. The card was going down the drain by the time she realized her mistake.

“When I turned around to flush and I saw my license, I went in and tried to grab it, and it was the hardest f*****g flusher I've ever seen in my life,” she recalled. “That was the only idea I had, and I was like, Oh, God, I can't get back on the plane. We play Seattle and then we go fly somewhere else.”

Cunningham, who is from Missouri, didn't want to get a new driver's license unless it was from her home state. While it sounds stubborn, she waited two and a half years, using her passport instead, until she got a chance to return home to get a new one.

“I never had time in the last two years to get a freakin' driver's license from Missouri; I was always home only for holidays or weekends when the bureau wasn't open,” Cunningham explained.

Luckily, despite playing with fire, she only remembered being pulled over once during that stretch. Cunningham recalled the police officer looking her up and realizing she had an active license, just not a physical card.

Now, Cunningham finally has a new driver's license. She no longer has to worry about being pulled over without it. Somehow, she managed to go over two years without it.

Currently, Cunningham is facing a big decision regarding her WNBA future. She is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in her career after spending 2025 with the Fever.