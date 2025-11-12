During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Anthony Edwards became one of basketball’s most talked-about players, per SI. His mix of swagger and skill captivated fans, helping his debut shoe, the AE1, sell out immediately. His confident southern charm made him one of the league’s most marketable young stars, leading brands to line up for partnerships. Sprite was one of them.

The beverage giant, which has long maintained deep ties to hip-hop culture and the NBA, tapped Edwards as the new face of its Winter Spiced Cranberry campaign. Rebranded as “Anta Claus,” Edwards took over the commercial spotlight once held by LeBron James. In the 60-second ad, he delivers Sprite Cranberry to holiday parties in a flying convertible pulled by “eight tiny wolfdeer,” a playful nod to his Minnesota Timberwolves roots. The campaign, narrated by rapper Monaleo, marked Sprite and Edwards’ second collaboration since 2022.

Still, not everyone is thrilled. Many fans are calling for a nostalgic return to the LeBron era, and they’re making their voices heard.

Fans Launch Petition to Bring Back “LeKing”

A viral petition titled “Make LeBron the Face of Sprite Cranberry Again” has surfaced on iPetitions, quickly collecting over 1,500 signatures and hundreds of comments. The petition’s creator, Robert Prince, was blunt in his message: “We will not stand for Anthony Edwards being the face of Sprite Cranberry. We need LeBron back and NOW.”

The comments section captures a wave of nostalgia from fans who still associate the drink with LeBron’s iconic “Wanna Sprite Cranberry?” ad. “We need the King,” one supporter named Trevon wrote. Another user, Liam Tarrant, added, “I love LeBron and Sprite Cranberry!” Others leaned into humor, posting comments like “I miss you lepookie” and “Bring back leking.”

The tone of the petition is both playful and passionate. Fans remember the cultural impact of LeBron’s holiday commercials, which became a winter tradition across the internet. His animated likeness holding a bottle of Sprite Cranberry became an instantly recognizable image, inspiring memes and remixes that still circulate today.

Why Fans Still Connect Sprite Cranberry With LeBron

LeBron’s connection to the drink runs deeper than advertising. His original campaign came at the height of his Cleveland Cavaliers days, and the ad’s catchy delivery made Sprite Cranberry a cultural staple. The question “Wanna Sprite Cranberry?” became a yearly signal that the holiday season had arrived.

Now that Sprite is spotlighting a new generation of athletes, many fans are finding it hard to let go. Anthony Edwards may represent the future, but LeBron’s campaign defined an era. Across social media and the petition’s comment section, one phrase keeps appearing: “It’s not Sprite Cranberry without LeBron.”

Whether Sprite decides to respond remains uncertain. What is clear is that nostalgia for the original holiday campaign is alive and well, and fans are showing that their love for LeBron’s version of “Sippin’ Season” is far from over.