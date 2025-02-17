The rumors of a romance between Houston Texans star Stefon Diggs and Cardi B have been further fueled after they were seen together on Valentine's Day.

TMZ snagged photos of Diggs and Cadi B together in Miami, Florida, the morning after Valentine's Day. The photos and videos were taken early Saturday morning as they arrived at a hotel in Miami.

The Texans wide receiver was wearing an all-red outfit for the date. Cardi B was in a sequined outfit. According to witnesses, they arrived at the Miami hotel around 1:54 am on Saturday morning.

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B's budding romance

Valentine's Day was not the first time Stefon Diggs and Cardi B have been seen on a date. Last week, they were seen in a New York City nightclub together.

TMZ notes that Cardi B was in New Orleans, Louisiana, where Super Bowl 59 took place. However, she was not spotted with Diggs during that time.

The budding romance comes after Cardi B filed from divorce from Offset in August 2024. She now appears to have her new romantic partner in Diggs.

Cardi B reportedly had an affair while she was pregnant with Offset's baby. Diggs was allegedly the one she was having an affair with.

Diggs' NFL career

After playing college football at Maryland, Diggs was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He started his career with a bang, catching52 passes for 720 yards and four touchdowns.

Three years later, Diggs had his first 1,000-yard season of his career. He caught 102 passes for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns on 149 targets. He was coming off the “Minnesota Miracle” in 2017 where Diggs caught a walk-off touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round.

Diggs played one more season for the Vikings before being traded to the Buffalo Bills. In turn, the Vikings drafted Diggs' replacement, Justin Jefferson, with the draft pick received from the Bills.

He had a career season with Josh Allen and the Bills in 2020. Diggs caught 137 passes for 1,535 yards, and eight touchdowns. He continued playing for the Bills for three more seasons, logging over 1,000 yards in each season.

Joining the Texans

However, he was traded once again after his fourth season with the bills. Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

His first season with the Texans was underwhelming. Diggs played eight games and logged 47 catches for 396 yards and three touchdowns.

He was injured during the Texans' Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Diggs suffered a non-contact injury to his knee, which was revealed to be a torn ACL. He was held out for the rest of the year.

Presumably, Diggs will be back with the Texans in 2025. He will hope to continue building his chemistry with quarterback CJ Stroud.

The Texans are coming off a first-place finish in the AFC South. They were 10-7 heading into the playoffs and beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round. Their season came to an end in the Divisional Round, losing to the Kanaas City Chiefs.