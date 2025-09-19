Stefon Diggs went bigger than big to celebrate Cardi B on her big day. As the Bronx rapper dropped her long-awaited second album, Am I The Drama?, on Thursday, the New England Patriots wide receiver rolled up with a truckload of roses to mark the moment, per PageSix.

Stefon Diggs surprising Cardi B at her album release party with an enormous bouquet of roses. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/XNrzYTZvg4 — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) September 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The streets of New York City turned into an impromptu red-carpet spectacle when a massive box of Venus et Fleur roses arrived, complete with Cardi’s photo and album title printed across the front. In a video circulating online, Cardi, fresh from her home and still in a bathrobe, looked stunned as the surprise pulled up. The couple shared a hug, showing off just how genuine the celebration was.

To cap off the evening, Cardi later emerged from her release party in a lace outfit layered with pearls, proudly showing her baby bump. She and Diggs recently announced they’re expecting their first child together, a reveal Cardi shared just a day earlier during her sit-down on CBS Mornings.

Cardi B in a new chapter

Article Continues Below

The gesture was more than just a romantic surprise, it signaled the start of a new chapter for Cardi. She told Gayle King that she feels “happy” and “in a good space” as she prepares to welcome a baby and embark on her upcoming tour in February. Already a mother of three with her estranged husband Offset, Cardi said she wanted to announce the pregnancy on her own terms.

“I felt like, ‘Can I just say it on my own time?’ I’m not hiding,” she explained.

Stefon Diggs has been quick to make his support known. On Instagram, he praised her focus and playfully hinted at possible baby names, joking about Spanish names and declaring himself “100% team boy.” Cardi, meanwhile, credited him with giving her strength and security during this whirlwind season. “He just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong,” she said.

Between a milestone album, a growing family, and a partner who clearly knows how to go all out, Cardi B is stepping into this moment with energy, love, and plenty of roses.