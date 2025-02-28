Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs might be trading the football field for the courtroom as he is suing his ex-girlfriend for extortion. Diggs is accusing Mulan Hernandez, who is known for her large Instagram following and appearances on reality television, of extortion.

Diggs claims that he and Hernandez had a casual relationship last year. One incident allegedly occurred between the two on June 7, 2024, when Hernandez showed up at his apartment, began damaging his belongings, and got physical with him. The TV personality allegedly showed up at Diggs's residence at 6 a.m. after she was out partying, according to TMZ. She was asked to leave but decided to ignore Diggs' request and went on to destroy his property. The NFL star claims that Hernandez destroyed his computer, tossed his phone in the toilet, and broke his $130,000 watch.

After allegedly destroying his property, the altercation turned physical. Diggs claims that Hernandez “punched him in the chest several times” and said, “You won't be playing this year” referencing her attempt to put an end to his NFL career with the Texans.

Hernandez refused to leave his residence which Diggs decided to remove himself. After the incident occurred, the wide receiver put some space in between him and the Instagram model. According to TMZ, Hernandez was trying to reconnect with Diggs.

The plan to hash things out didn't go in favor of the TV personality which allegedly led Hernandez attempting to extort money from Diggs. She allegedly enlisted her friend Briana Mack who was at Diggs' home during the June 2024 incident.

After the alleged incident Hernandez went to the hospital on June 7 for nausea and vomiting. She claims she fell on a wet kitchen floor. A couple of days later on June 14 she went to another medical provider for allegedly being “punched in the back of the head with a closed fist.”

What is Stefon Diggs suing Mulan Hernandez for?

Diggs claims Hernandez and Mack are attempting to extort him for millions. Heis suing Hernandez and Mack “trespass, intentional infliction of emotional distress, assisting or encouraging/aiding and abetting and conspiracy.” The NFL star is also suing Hernandez for assault and conversion. He claims that he hadn't had contact with Hernandez leading up to the second time she checked herself in for medical attention. Diggs also says that he did not hit Hernandez and that “any physical contact was out of self-defense.”

Hernandez nor Mack have responded to Digg's suit.