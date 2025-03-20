Desty Spielberg, daughter of critically acclaimed director Steven Spielberg, had an unforgettable experience at the Miami Heat and New York Knicks game on Monday (March 17). Desty shared how she truly felt after sitting next to comedian Tracy Morgan who vomited on the court and had to be escorted from the game in a wheelchair.

“I had a great time,” she captioned a photo of herself on her Instagram Story as she looked disgusted as Morgan puked courtside.

“Genuinely so glad he’s okay,” she wrote via her Story. “Honestly thank you for making my first courtside game one to remember. I will definitely never forget this one.”

The Knicks, whom Morgan is a fan of won 116-95 over the Heat.

Tracy Morgan Breaks Silence On Courtside Medical Emergency

24 hours after Morgan was seen exiting the Knicks-Heat game at Madison Square Garden, he informed fans what led to him vomiting on the court.

“Thank you for all your concern!” Morgan wrote alongside a picture from his hotel bed on Instagram. “I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning. Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!”

Of course the comedian had to add a joke to the end of his message, writing, “More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs.”

Fellow comedians commented on the post giving their well wishes and cracking a couple of jokes as well.

“And you didn’t get anyone pregnant!” comedian Wanda Sykes jokingly wrote.

“Yes sir !! Glad ur good,” comedian Cedric The Entertainer commented.

“Feel better Champ!!!” comedian Kenan Thompson reacted.

Comedian Amy Schumer wrote three red hearts under Morgan's photo.

Madison Square Garden also wrote a statement wishing the Knicks fan a fast recovery, “We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside,” a Madison Square Garden representative told PEOPLE.

Over the years, Morgan has had a series of medical battles including a 2010 kidney transplant, diabetes, and a near-fatal car accident in 2014. The comedian spoke about the physical pain he suffered in his 2017 Netflix comedy special Staying Alive.

“I broke every bone in my face, my ribs. I pulverized my femur,” he said in his comedy special. “I'm from the ghetto and after I came out the coma, I was blind for a week and where I come from, you don't want to be blind for a second. All kinds of s–t started coming up missing in my hospital room.”

The accident occurred when his limo collided with a Walmart truck on the New Jersey Turnpike. Morgan, along with three other passengers, were injured, and comedian James McNair, died in the crash at 62. The comedian told PEOPLE that he has forgiven the driver for the incident.

“Today is 10 years since our fateful accident, and I want to say to everyone who was in the van with me that night I Love you, and we miss you, Uncle Jimmy Mac and God bless your family,” he wrote.