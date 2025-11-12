New details surrounding the wedding of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have emerged.

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end proposed to Swift back in August, two years after they began their relationship. The couple announced their engagement on social media in a joint post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read, alongside photos of their garden proposal.

Swift has reportedly begun asking some of her A-list friends to be a part of her special day. The 14-time Grammy winner has asked Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez to be bridesmaids, according to the US Sun. The outlet reports that Hadid “wasn’t expecting” to be asked but is “thrilled” that Swift did, and she said yes “immediately,” the publication states.

A source told the outlet that while Swift is in the early stages of her wedding planning, “Taylor wants to start the wedding process this way — building her bridesmaid group and getting everyone involved in the preparations, celebrations, and planning.”

“She wants it to be fun and memorable for everyone, with parties, trips, and time spent together leading up to the big day,” the source added.

However, when it comes to a bachelorette party, Swift is at odds due to her friends' busy schedule.

“Everyone’s scattered across the world, is the thing,” Swift said to Heart Breakfast’s Emma Bunton on Oct. 3. “You would think that I had been the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life, but I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person.”

Although there is still a possibility that Swift can get her squad together.

“So when it comes to her bachelorette,” she admitted, “I haven't actually even thought about that, like doing a hen do. This is the first time I’ve thought about that.”