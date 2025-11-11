Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking the next step in their relationship, but not everyone from their inner circle will reportedly make the guest list. The superstar couple, who got engaged before the 2025 NFL season, are finalizing wedding plans for 2026, TheSpun reports. Kelce proposed after two years of dating, and he is still enjoying the excitement that comes with it.

“Exciting, it’s been awesome,” Kelce said on New Heights. “It’s been so much fun hearing from everybody, seeing the internet go crazy.” He added, “I still get giddy. It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with.”

According to reports, Swift has already chosen two bridesmaids: Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid. The singer’s close friends are expected to play major roles in what could become one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the decade.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds reportedly left out

While many celebrities are said to be thrilled for the couple, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds might not be among them. Reports claim Swift and Kelce have no plans to invite the Hollywood pair to their wedding. The alleged decision follows a reported rift between Swift and Lively after the Gossip Girl actress became connected to Justin Baldoni’s sexual assault case, which briefly mentioned Swift.

“Taylor wants zero drama. Sadly, that means Blake’s out,” a source told Rob Shuter, per Yahoo. The insider added that Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid are expected to serve as bridesmaids, and Sabrina Carpenter could also be included.

Article Continues Below

The reported snub has left Lively and Reynolds “shocked but resigned,” according to the same source. Their reaction likely comes from their once-close friendship with Swift. The couple’s daughters, James, Inez, and Betty, have been mentioned in Swift’s songs, and the singer is believed to be their godmother.

Swift’s guest list plans remain open

Despite speculation, Swift has suggested her wedding guest list could still be large. During her latest round of album promotion, she playfully mentioned she would invite “anyone I ever talked to.”

Although Swift and Kelce have not yet set a date, planning appears to be underway. Between Kelce’s football season and Swift’s Eras Tour schedule, both are reportedly keeping details private while ensuring the ceremony reflects their bond.

One thing seems clear: Swift wants her wedding day to be free of conflict and surrounded by those who genuinely celebrate her and Kelce’s happiness.