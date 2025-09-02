Taylor Swift is fully embracing her WAG era.

The 14-time Grammy-winning singer was out in Nashville over the holiday weekend, celebrating alongside fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes. Brittany is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is best friends and teammates with Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce.

The mom of three took to Nashville to celebrate her 30th birthday, and according to Brittany's photo dump on Instagram, the “Cruel Summer” singer was in attendance at some of the festivities. In one photo, Brittany is all smiles as she holds onto her martini glass with Swift right beside her with a drink in front of her.

📸 | Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes recently celebrating her 30th birthday 🎉 pic.twitter.com/rooe6hthvS — Taylor Swift Updates ❤️‍🔥 (@swifferupdates) September 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

The cowboy-themed party was equipped with a yacht outing, drinks at the bar, dinner, and of course, several cowboy hats and cowboy boots.

Travis Kelce proposes to Taylor Swift

There will be plenty more outings between Swift and Brittany now that she and Kelce are engaged. In a joint Instagram post on August 26, the couple shared photos of their garden-themed engagement.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

Ed Kelce shared that the couple actually had gotten engaged about two weeks before they announced their proposal.

“Travis had these plans to do it the next weekend before flying out to Brazil [for a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5]. He was going to make a big production out of it some place, wanted to make it a bit special,” Ed told News 5 Cleveland.

“They were going out to dinner and she was ready to go and he said, ‘Let’s go out in the garden on the patio and have a glass of wine before we go,’ ” he recalled on The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma. “I think she knew something was up because as they walked out there, she could see, suddenly, there were a lot more flowers out there.”

The couple has been dating for two years and Ed shared that he has “never seen him quite so happy.”