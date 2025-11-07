The paternity results are in, and Stefon Diggs is the father of Aileen Lopera's baby girl.

According to the test results per PEOPLE confirmed that the New England Patriots star is the father to the Instagram model's 7-month-old baby girl.

“We can confirm that Mr. Diggs is the father,” Lopera's lawyer Tamar G. Arminak tells PEOPLE in a statement. “And, we are hopeful he that he will meaningfully contribute to the child’s life and coparent with our client who has had to do everything on her own thus far.”

Lopera filed documents in December 2024 against Diggs to determine a parental relationship her baby girl named Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera. The Instagram model requested legal and physical custody of their baby girl named Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, but to give Diggs visitation rights. He responded to requesting “joint legal and physical custody, as well as joint payment of ‘reasonable expenses’ of pregnancy, birth, and attorney fees and costs,” the filing states if determined he is the father per PEOPLE.

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B are expecting their first child

This paternity results follow Diggs and Cardi B's announcement that they are expecting their first child together. The rapper shared the news to Gayle King for CBS Mornings in September.

“I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” Cardi told King at the time.

“I'm happy,” continued Cardi. “I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I'm doing all this work — but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby.”

The “WAP” rapper already has three children: daughters Blossom, 12 months, and Kulture, 7, and son Wave, 4, whom she shares with her ex-husband, rapper Offset. Cardi filed for divorce for the second time in 2024 — she first filed in 2020, but later dismissed it. Diggs is also the father to a daughter named Nova from a previous relationship and has been confirmed to have fathered Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera with Lopera.

Diggs also recently shared what gender the couple, who went public with their relationship on Instagram in June, are expecting.

“It’s a boy,” Diggs told People in an interview published November 4. “That’s enough for me.”