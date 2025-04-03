Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce will never want to shake off this great feeling. Taylor Swift congratulated the couple on the birth of their fourth daughter. In a joint Instagram post, Jason and Kylie announced that they welcomed their daughter Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce on March 30.

“Whoop, there she is!” Kylie captioned the photos of their newborn.

Swift “liked” the photo in support for Jason and Kylie's new baby girl.

The couple who met on Tinder and got married in 2018 are also the parents to three other girls: Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2.

Travis Kelce met his new niece on the New Heights podcast which he cohosts with Jason.

“Hey little muffin!” Travis gushed at Finnley. “Look at you. You hanging out with mom?”

“You’re amazing, Ky,” he continued speaking to Kylie before adorably speaking to his new niece.“Finn, you just look adorable, I don’t even have anything to say to you.”

Kylie has been speaking about the anticipation of their baby girl and how her oldest daughter is excited to help out.

“I will say that, my oldest [Wyatt], she’s 5 now — the way she’s getting excited for this next baby is very sweet to watch,” Kylie shared on her podcast Not Gonna Lie. “She’s very much in that phase of like, ‘I can get diapers, I can fill up my own water bottle, I can do these things independently,’ and so to see her get so excited about getting another baby and her having the opportunity to help is very exciting to watch.”

Former NFL Stars Want Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift To Have A Baby

Speaking of welcoming babies, Travis and Swift became the topic of discussion between Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman on their Dudes on Dudes podcast about how amazing they would be if they had a child.

Edelman kicked off the conversation by saying that the couple“would be great with a kid.”

Since Swift and Kelce have great athletic and vocal ability, Gronkowski joked that “the kid would be performing — having eight catches a game and then doing the halftime show.”

Edelman gave the couple's imaginary child a timeline of about “24 years” to get the job done but added that it would “probably” happen sooner.

“Taylor was on the scene when she was, like, 13,” Edelman added.

Gronkowski responded, “Their kid would be like 14 in college. Just surpass[ing] middle school because he’s so smart. He’ll be in the league at 18 and singing and performing at halftime.”

The former tight end added, “Dang, they need to have a kid if that’s the case.”

The couple have not spoken about having children publicly but a friend of the family shared with Blast that they are focusing on their relationship.

“Although there is no pressure, they believe Travis would make a great father,” the friend noted. “They’re thrilled about the relationship.”

As of right now, the couple have been keeping a low profile and just enjoying the time off that they have. The couple has been reportedly house hunting in Montana and Swift has been looking into future plans with Kelce once he retires.

“Taylor has her future planned out to a tee. She wants to get married and start a family and now is the time. Privately, she’s hoping Kelce will retire, but she’ll support him through another year of football if that’s what he wants,” a RadarOnline source reported.