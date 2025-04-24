Taylor Swift fans notice everything. In a new episode of New Heights, which Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce co-host, fans noticed that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end looked a little tan.

Travis and Swift have been maintaining a lowkey life outside of the spotlight since the Chiefs' loss in the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles in February. For Swift, she just finished her record-breaking Eras Tour and was supporting Travis at the Super Bowl. Clearly, both of them needed some downtime from their hectic schedules before training camp for Travis begins over the summer.

Despite needing a break, Travis has continued to film his weekly podcast with his brother. A fan posted a side-by-side of Travis from last week compared to this week, and he is looking more tanned than usually.

“The difference in just a week pls where did this man go?” the fan captioned the side-by-side photos. Other fans chimed in below with different reasons behind his new look.

“Could it be that he just didn't put his ring light on for this week's episode??? or did he really get that tan?? lolol” a fan asked.

“It's called a tanning salon….duh,” one fan suggested.

Some fans set the record straight about Travis attending Coachella over the weekend. According to multiple reports, Travis nor Taylor were seen at Coachella this year.

“Yall in the comments, he was not at Coachella just because his friends were. I was there, I promise you he wasn’t there,” the fan wrote.

While fans went back and forth in the comments with some suggesting that he was in Palm Springs, others thinking he went on vacation and others said Florida in a training camp. None of the options have not been confirmed by Travis but fans will notice a difference every time.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Laying Low

Travis and Swift have been enjoying the quietness and just enjoying their time together. A source close to the couple told PEOPLE, “They have been traveling nonstop and very much enjoy it.”

“They are making the most of their time off together,” the source said. “They are hanging out with friends, too. It's a special time for them.”

The source added that they are “very serious and in sync.”

The insider continued saying that they are prioritizing their relationship.

“They value the same things. Right now, the focus is very much on private time out of the spotlight,” the insider concluded.

They also have been looking at their future which have included possible wedding plans and house hunting in Montana.

“It’s been a dream period that’s only solidified that they’re on the same page about their future,” a source via Life & Styler per via Times of India revealed.

The source added, “Taylor and Travis’ time out of the limelight has given them a taste of what life will be like when they’re married, not promoting anything, and not on anyone’s radar.”

As for houses, the couple is reportedly looking into keeping their piece of mind outside of the spotlight.

“They love Montana. No paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It’s their happy place, intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid,” the source said per Yahoo Entertainment. “They were laughing all night. It was super relaxed. No bodyguards swarming, no glam squad — just friends having a great night out.”

The “Lover” singer has also been meticulously looking at what she wants for their futures and what she is valuing right now.

“Taylor has her future planned out to a tee. She wants to get married and start a family and now is the time. Privately, she’s hoping Kelce will retire, but she’ll support him through another year of football if that’s what he wants,” a RadarOnline source reported.