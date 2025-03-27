Swifties think that global superstar Taylor Swift recently made a cameo on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast.

A clip from their latest episode has gone viral. At around the 27:40 mark, Travis is listening to his brother and New Heights co-host, Jason Kelce, speak, and someone adjusts his microphone. You can tell that it wasn't Travis, who then begins smirking while listening to his brother.

The way you can see Taylor moving the microphone and him side eyeing her lmao 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bT8X6sJY5e — mr. styles⸆⸉ (@cowboylikealyx) March 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

He then glances over and side-eyes someone off-camera. Fans assume it is Swift, who is yet to make an appearance on the podcast. One fan commented on Mr. Styles' post of the clip on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “All I'm going to say is who else would he be looking at like that…”

If it was Swift, she wouldn't likely make it known. But as the fan pointed out, Travis would not look at many people that way. We will see if he ever responds to the fans' speculation.

Has Taylor Swift been on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast?

Unfortunately, Swift has not been featured on the Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast yet. While she has dated Travis for over a year, she has not appeared on his podcast.

We will have to wait and see if that ever changes. However, it does appear that she is an active listener of the show. If she frequently sits next to her boyfriend while the Kelces record episodes, it is only a matter of time before she gets into the frame.

Since September 2023, Swift and Kelce have been dating. Their relationship began after Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears.

Throughout the rest of the season, Swift attended 12 more of the Chiefs' games. She was at Super Bowl 58, which the Chiefs won by beating the San Fransisco 49ers.

They have been going steady since. Kelce has supported Swift on her ventures, attending several Eras Tour concerts during the European leg in 2024.

During her June 23, 2024, concert in London, England, Kelce joined his girlfriend on stage. He performed as a background dancer while she performed “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Currently, Swift and Kelce are enjoying the latter's offseason. He is coming off a disappointing loss in Super Bowl 59 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce had a down year, catching 97 passes for 823 yards and three touchdowns.

Now, Kelce is gearing up for another season with the Chiefs. He will seemingly return for at least one more year with the team after contemplating retirement.