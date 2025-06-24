It has been a busy week for Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, who has been at Tight End University, but he was joined by his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, at the afterparty.

She made a surprise appearance in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Tight End University afterparty. Videos surfaced online of Swift's appearance, as someone can be heard screaming upon seeing her. Swift was wearing a green plaid outfit and was all smiles.

Swift and Kelce have been keeping busy in recent weeks. They were recently seen on a date night in New York City, and Swift also visited a children's hospital while they were in Florida for the Stanley Cup Final.

What were Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce doing at Tight End University?

Tight End University is a program that was created by Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen. The three-day program is meant to bring the tight end community together.

It features several current and former tight ends every year. The money raised by the event is donated to a charity selected by the hosts.

As one of the co-founders, Kelce likely attends every year. Swift, meanwhile, showed her support for her boyfriend by going to the afterparty.

Article Continues Below
More Celebrity News
Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden, who has accusations of negligence amid his nephew's sexual assault allegations.
James Harden accused of negligence amid sexual assault allegations against nephewAndrew Korpan ·
Ice Spice Taylor Swift Travis Kelce
Ice Spice gives insight on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce friendshipAutumn Hawkins ·
Riley Gaines Simone Biles
Riley Gaines reacts to Simone Biles deactivating X account after feudAutumn Hawkins ·
Caleb Williams Madelyn Cline Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams, Madelyn Cline spark dating rumors with Summer Smash appearanceAutumn Hawkins ·
Kevin Durant attends a WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
Kevin Durant, Lil B resurrect decade-long beef after Rockets tradeAutumn Hawkins ·
Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow and The Rizzler.
Joe Burrow, The Rizzler create ‘aura overload’ with viral postAndrew Korpan ·

Swift and Kelce have been enjoying a relatively quiet offseason. They have occasionally been seen in public, but it has been a lot quieter compared to last year.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, who may miss the start of the Kansas City Chiefs mandatory minicamp, at Stanley Cup Final Game 4.
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images.

It helps that Swift is no longer on the Eras Tour. She was previously on tour all summer in 2023 and 2024. That meant Kelce supported her while she was on the road, especially during the 2024 European leg.

Now, fans are waiting for whatever she will do next. She recently bought her masters, putting the futures of the re-recorded editions of Reputation and her self-titled debut album into question.

Perhaps she is cooking something new up for her fans. In 2024, she released The Tortured Poets Department. Now, fans are waiting for the next album.

Meanwhile, Kelce is heading into what could be his last year in the NFL. He mulled retirement after Super Bowl 59, which the Chiefs lost. Ultimately, he decided to come back for his 13th year in the league.