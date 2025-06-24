It has been a busy week for Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, who has been at Tight End University, but he was joined by his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, at the afterparty.

She made a surprise appearance in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Tight End University afterparty. Videos surfaced online of Swift's appearance, as someone can be heard screaming upon seeing her. Swift was wearing a green plaid outfit and was all smiles.

🎥| Taylor joined the TEU afterparty at a bar in Nashville! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/ujxqSJsf6f — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) June 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Swift and Kelce have been keeping busy in recent weeks. They were recently seen on a date night in New York City, and Swift also visited a children's hospital while they were in Florida for the Stanley Cup Final.

What were Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce doing at Tight End University?

Tight End University is a program that was created by Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen. The three-day program is meant to bring the tight end community together.

It features several current and former tight ends every year. The money raised by the event is donated to a charity selected by the hosts.

As one of the co-founders, Kelce likely attends every year. Swift, meanwhile, showed her support for her boyfriend by going to the afterparty.

Article Continues Below

Swift and Kelce have been enjoying a relatively quiet offseason. They have occasionally been seen in public, but it has been a lot quieter compared to last year.

It helps that Swift is no longer on the Eras Tour. She was previously on tour all summer in 2023 and 2024. That meant Kelce supported her while she was on the road, especially during the 2024 European leg.

Now, fans are waiting for whatever she will do next. She recently bought her masters, putting the futures of the re-recorded editions of Reputation and her self-titled debut album into question.

Perhaps she is cooking something new up for her fans. In 2024, she released The Tortured Poets Department. Now, fans are waiting for the next album.

Meanwhile, Kelce is heading into what could be his last year in the NFL. He mulled retirement after Super Bowl 59, which the Chiefs lost. Ultimately, he decided to come back for his 13th year in the league.