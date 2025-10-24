Taylor Swift is among the nominees for the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame.

She has been nominated alongside several other talented songwriters and performers such as LL Cool J, David Byrne, and P!nk, to name a few. The singer's songwriting ability is one of the notable traits of Swift's artistry. In her music, she shares a lot about the trials and tribulations of her headline-grabbing love life.

In 2022, she received the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade at the NSAI’s 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards. She spoke about how the music industry is ever-changing and how artists have to keep reinventing the wheel.

“I’ve learned by being in the entertainment industry for an extended period of time that this business operates with a very new, new, new, next, next, next mentality,” she said. “For every artist or songwriter, we’re all just hoping to have one great year. One great album cycle. One great run at radio. And these days, one song that goes viral on TikTok. One glorious moment in the sun. Because on your next project you’ll probably have to invent a new thing to be. Think of all new things to say, and fresh ways to say them.”

During her speech she also reminisced on the beginning of her career and her favorite part of creating a song.

“20 years ago I wrote my first song. I used to dream about one day getting to bounce around the different musical worlds of my various sonic influences, and change up the production of my albums,” she added. “I hoped that one day, the blending of genres wouldn’t be such a big deal. There’s so much discussion about genre and it always usually leads back to a conversation about melody and production. But that leaves out possibly my favorite part of songwriting: lyricism.”

It's not surprising that lyricism is one of her favorite parts about writing as her fans have deemed her the “Shakespeare” of the generation. Her raw and vulnerable lyricism has resonated with her fan base who are lovingly called Swifties.

How is Taylor Swift eligible for a Songwriters Hall of Fame nomination?

The criteria for an artist to be nominated is that it has to be 20 years since releasing their first commericial song. Swift's debut came in 2006 with the song, “Tim McGraw,” making 2026 the first year of her eligibility.

Now that Swift and several other talented performers and songwriters are nominated, members of the Songwriters Hall of Fame can vote until December 4, 2025. Final results of the nominees will be announced early in 2026.

For the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame, George Clinton, Ashley Gorley, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Mike Love, Tony Macaulay, and three members of The Doobie Brothers: Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, and Patrick Simmons were inducted.

Complete 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame nominees: