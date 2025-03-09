After The Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce decided to have a romantic getaway.

“Travis is just as loved-up as ever,” Deuxmoi reported, adding that the tight end even has a charm he wears during his games that is inspired by Swift. “It’s only fitting they take some necessary R&R to be a normal couple.”

Shortly after, it was reported that the couple went out of the country to relax, they were already back in the U.S. for another date.

“Taylor and Travis have stepped out for a date night since returning to the US but went unnoticed when they did so,” a source reported from Deuxmoi. “They weren’t photographed or anything, and enjoyed a low-key night out on the town together.”

On Saturday (March 8) the gossip site reported that they were seen “in a city outside of Los Angeles this past week. We’ll keep the details on the DL for the sake of their privacy right now.”

“So whether we next see Taylor and Travis on a hot date night in NYC or another romantic getaway, they’re not going anywhere,” the source continued. “Call it what you want, but there’s absolutely zero trouble in paradise for T.S. and T.K.”

What's Next For Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?

After the Super Bowl loss, rumors began to spread about Kelce retiring from football. A couple of weeks after Kelce declared that he is there to stay.

“I got a bad taste in my mouth for how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he cohosts with his brother Jason Kelce who is a retired Philadelphia Eagles center.

“I feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that’s what I’m gonna do, man.”

As for Swift, the Super Bowl didn't go her way either since she was booed by the crowd when her face showed up on the jumbotron. Many people came to her defense when it happened including Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

“I remember that they showed her on the jumbotron, and she got booed. I don't get it. I don't get why she was getting hate there,” Barkley said last month during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM.

“She was there supporting her significant other, and she's made the game bigger,” Barkley said. “In football we're all about, ‘How can we expand the game and make it more [international]?' We're traveling to Brazil, we're traveling to Mexico. Apparently, we're traveling to Australia soon. We're trying to expand the game, and her being a part of it is only helping it. I don't get the dislike she's getting.”

After the couple's romantic getaway, it seems as though Swift and Kelce are looking to put the past behind them and are looking forward to the future.