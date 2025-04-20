Wedding plans discussions are in the mix as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce use the time away from the spotlight to discuss their future. The couple who have been dating since 2023 and are “amping up wedding discussions.”

According to Life & Style via Times of India, a source revealed that their outlook on the future is the same.

“It’s been a dream period that’s only solidified that they’re on the same page about their future,” the source revealed.

The source added, “Taylor and Travis’ time out of the limelight has given them a taste of what life will be like when they’re married, not promoting anything, and not on anyone’s radar.”

Since the Kansas City Chiefs' 40-22 Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the couple has decided to stay away from the spotlight and enjoy one another. Swift also needs a break from her record-breaking Eras Tour, which ended in December. So far, the couple has gone on a trip overseas and has been spending some time traveling to Utah and Montana. This break has only made them stronger, the source revealed.

“They already knew how compatible they were, but this break away from everything has allowed them to grow closer and be even more certain,” the source added.

What Has Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Said About Their Futures

At this point, it looks like their relationship is heading in the direction that they both want. While the couple was spending time in Montana, they are considering planting some roots there once Kelce is done with football. After the Super Bowl loss, it was up in the air if Kelce would make a return to the NFL but he decided that he would come back at least for one more season.

“I got a bad taste in my mouth for how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he cohosts with his brother Jason Kelce who is a retired Philadelphia Eagles center.

“I feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that’s what I’m gonna do, man.”

After his announcement he told Stephen A. Smith that Swift is supporting him through his decision.

“She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game,” he said on The Stephen A. Smith Show. “She loves coming to Arrowhead [Stadium] and coming to the games and cheering for me, so I’ve got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams.”

When it comes for a future family for the couple, Swift has been thinking of settling in Montana as the two went house hunting during their time away.

“They love Montana. No paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It’s their happy place, intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid,” the source said per Yahoo Entertainment. “They were laughing all night. It was super relaxed. No bodyguards swarming, no glam squad — just friends having a great night out.”

According to a source via RadarOnline, Swift has been meticulously planning out their future.

“Taylor has her future planned out to a tee. She wants to get married and start a family and now is the time. Privately, she’s hoping Kelce will retire, but she’ll support him through another year of football if that’s what he wants,” a RadarOnline source reported.