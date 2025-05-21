Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is no longer just a rising star, he’s officially the brightest light in the league. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard was crowned the 2024-25 NBA MVP after putting together a jaw-dropping season that left few doubting his greatness. Shai led the NBA with 32.7 points per game, and did it with surgical precision. Shooting nearly 52% from the field, 37.5% from three, and 89.8% from the line, he brought a blend of old-school grit and new-school finesse that set him apart from every other guard in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season: — 33/5/6/2

— Best player on best team

— 1st in points

— 2nd in steals

— 1st in plus/minus

— 1st in 30-point games

— 1st in 40-point games

— 1st in 50-point games MVP. pic.twitter.com/cb6UrI033D — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Only Harden, Bryant, Dončić, and Iverson have reached that scoring level this century as guards. But none did it quite like Shai, whose calm control, footwork, and shot creation seem to flow rather than force. What clinched the award wasn’t just the numbers, but the wins. The Thunder posted a 68-14 record, tied for the fifth-best in NBA history, and held the second-best net rating ever at +12.7. That doesn’t happen without your best player setting the tone on both ends of the floor.

His defense won’t lead highlight reels, but it matters. Shai isn't a lockdown specialist, but he competes. He switches, he strips, and he slides his feet like someone who understands his value isn’t just tied to buckets.

And while all that is impressive enough, what separates him even more? He’s narrating his story in real time, on Instagram, one fire caption at a time.

The art of the caption: Shai’s lyrical legacy

Shai doesn’t just hoop. He curates moments. His Instagram feed is a blend of fashion, finesse, and a lyricist’s edge. It’s what makes his stardom hit differently. While most athletes post highlights and let their game speak, Shai puts a pen to his moments. He turns wins, losses, and statements from critics into self-written anthems.

Let’s not forget, Shai has over four million followers – not because of gimmicks, but because people tune in to how he delivers. Before he posts a caption, he takes 15 minutes to brainstorm. Alone. No ghostwriters. No stylists. Just a man, his thoughts, and a camera roll full of photos that look like they belong in GQ.

The confidence is loud but never forced. He’s earned every flex.

All the MVP captions

Here’s a curated rundown of some of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s most unforgettable captions this season, each more MVP-worthy than the last.

After torching the Celtics and Knicks in back-to-back games:

“scratching things off my bucket list / I can’t go back and forth with somebody who is bucket-less”

(Jalen Williams chimed in: “Description: ain’t no talking to no one who don’t get buckets.”)

After a key win vs Damian Lillard and Portland in Dec. 2022 (the start of his lyrical posting era):

“They ask what I been up to / Just staring eye to eye with the people I used to look up to”

In response to Anthony Edwards’ criticism about foul calls:

“They talk about me for my post game / not my postgame”

Returning to Toronto to face the Raptors:

“back in the city where I started at / I was in the nose bleeds with the Vince jersey and the Starter cap / Now I look into the stands and see my name / Who would’ve thought of that”

After going viral for smiling following a playoff loss to Denver and eventually winning the series:

“They thought I was whyling when I was smiling”

During the same week as the Met Gala and Mets baseball season:

“I’m not at CITI Field when I tell you I’m in NY for the Met”

Each one hits a different pocket. He blends bars with personal experience, blurs the line between caption and verse, and speaks in rhythm like the court is his stage and Instagram is his liner notes.

The fashion MVP, too

Shai isn’t just hooping in designer sneakers. He’s negotiating deals with the fashion world’s elite. After being named GQ’s Stylish Man of the Year, he showed up to the 2023 Met Gala in Thom Browne, a fit that matched his MVP-level poise. He’s built relationships across the sports-fashion intersection, including Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Éder Militão, both known for their off-pitch style.

The Canadian guard has also taken offseason trips to Europe, not just to relax but to talk fashion, marketing, and culture. His presence in that world feels authentic, like he was always meant to live at the center of both arenas.

It’s not just that he dresses well; he understands why presentation matters. He controls his narrative visually, verbally, and viscerally.

In 2024-25, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did more than win MVP. He built a new archetype: the player-poet. The image curator. The one who dominates on the court, inspires off of it, and captions the journey with sharp, memorable language that lives on in timelines and minds.

The league crowned him MVP, but Instagram knew it already.