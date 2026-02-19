Kai Trump makes Tiger Woods joke to mom Vanessa in Valentine’s Day cookie video

Kai Trump used Valentine's Day to make a Tiger Woods joke.

Vanessa Trump and Woods went public with their romance about a year ago and during Valentine's Day this year, her daughter Kai made a joke in reference to the two's romance.

“Is love in the air?” Kai asked as she continued to giggle at her question.

Vanessa quickly caught on to her daughter's question, responding: “Nice trick question, Kai. I wasn’t born yesterday.”

Kai then clarified her question, “That actually wasn’t one of my questions.”

After the mother and daughter duo clarified their questions, Vanessa went on to share some details about her day-to-day routine as well as some of her favorite TV shows to watch.

Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods' relationship

Woods and Trump went public with their relationship last year after weeks of speculation.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts,” Woods captioned two photos of the pair.

A few months after the couple went public, a source told Page Six that the pair are “very serious,” like “wedding bells serious.”

“She’s so happy! She’s finally found happiness,” the insider continued. “She’s found happiness for the first time in her life.”

Prior to Trump and Woods beginning their romance, the two were previously married to other people. Trump has five kids including Kai, with her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr. They were married from 2005-2018.

As for the pro golfer, he was previously married to Elin Nordegren from 2004 to 2010 and shares two children: Sam Alexis Woods and Charlie Woods.

A source told Daily Mail that the pair share similar lifestyles and that they appreciate having a private life.