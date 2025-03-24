Tiger Woods is the greatest golfer of all time, but his love life has always been of interest to the public. Woods' marriage and subsequent divorce from Elin Nordegren, along with all of the drama that happened in between, was massive news when Woods was on top of the golf world. He has had some notable love interests since, and he has now made his newest relationship official. Woods is dating Vanessa Trump. So, is Trump a part of President Donald Trump's family?

Who is Vanessa Trump?

Vanessa Trump, born Vanessa Pergolizzi, was born on Dec. 17, 1977, in New York City, New York. Trump went to Marymount Manhattan College, and she was signed as a model with Wilhelmina Models in the '90s. Before she had the last name Trump, the budding star had some high-profile relationships.

She reportedly dated Latin Kings gang member Valentin Rivera, and she was even linked to Leonardo DiCaprio. She also dated Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, a Saudi prince, but the relationship ended when bin Bandar left the United States after his family was tied with 9/11.

Donald Trump Jr., the first child of the 47th President of the United States, married Vanessa in 2005. He proposed with a $100,000 ring that he received as a gift. The couple were married from 2005 to 2018 before Vanessa filed for a divorce. During this time, they had five children together, including Kai Trump. Their eldest daughter rose to fame after her speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention. Her impressive speech played a role in getting Donald Trump re-elected as president.

In addition to being a part of one of the most famous families in the world, Vanessa has spent time as an actress. She was on ‘Somethings Gotta Give' and ‘Bret Michaels: Life as I Know It'. She also appeared on ‘The Apprentice', the show that her then father-in-law, Donald Trump, hosted.

Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods' relationship

Vanessa Trump and Woods reportedly started dating around November 2024. Woods' love life is a complicated one. The golfer with 15 major championships was apart of arguably the biggest cheating scandal of the 21st century. Woods, who was married to Elin Nordegren, had an infidelity scandal in 2009/2010 that rocked the world.

National Enquirer published a story in November of 2009 that Woods was having an affair. Days later, he crashed his Cadillac Escalade SUV close to the couple's home. Nordegren reportedly shattered a window of the vehicle to help an in-and-out-of-consciousness Woods out of the car.

Over the weeks to follow, it would be revealed that Woods was involved in numerous affairs. Woods even checked into sex addiction rehab. The couple divorced less than a year after the scandal altered the trajectory of Woods' career.

Over the years since, he has been involved in other high-profile relationships, most notably with Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn. Woods has seemingly matured over the years, and he seems happy with Trump. While magazines rumored at a relationship between the two, it wasn't made official until Woods posted on social media, confirming the relationship.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side,” Woods commented under his post. “We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Woods and Donald Trump have golfed together, and relationships between the golfer and the famous family still seem to be intact, as evidenced by Ivanka Trump's congratulatory comment under the social media post. Donald Trump even gave Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom back in 2019.

Vanessa Trump's eldest daughter, Kai, and Woods' oldest son, Charlie, both go to the same school and both have a passion for golf. Kai is committed to playing golf at Miami after she graduates high school, and Charlie has gone viral for his golf game, where he often teams up with or is caddied by his father.

It is unclear exactly when or how Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump met, but perhaps this is the relationship that will work out for the both of them.