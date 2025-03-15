Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's kids are already meeting…at a golf tournament, that is.

The golf legend's son Charlie Woods and Vanessa's daughter Kai Trump will be competing in the Junior Invitational that begins on March 19 and ends on March 22 in South Carolina at the Sage Valley Golf Club.

Woods shares Charlie and daughter Sam Alexis Woods, with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren. The five-time Masters Tournament champion married Nordegren in 2004 and got divorced in 2010. Vanessa shares her daughter Kai with her ex-husband Donald Trump Jr. They also share kids Donald III, 16, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 10. Vanessa and Trump Jr. were married from 2005-2018.

It's no surprise that Charlie will be following in his father's footsteps as the 16-year-old has shown an interest in golf at a young age and has been competing in the sport for years. The professional golfers have competed as a duo for the last five years in the annual PNC Championships, where famous golfers compete alongside their children. While the pair didn't win in 2024, Woods shared what he loved most about the competition.

“That was the thrill of a lifetime to be able to have that moment with Charlie, make his first hole-in-one, (daughter) Sam on the bag, just our family and friends. That's what this event is about. It's about bonding and family,” Woods told CBS. “I know we didn't win, but it was the fact that we competed.”

Kai on the other hand is also a promising golf prospect and has committed to play collegiate golf at the University of Miami, Golf Week reports. The 17-year-old will be a part of the 2026 signing class.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Are Dating

The news of Woods and Vanessa's children competing in the same golf tournament follows the headlines that the two have been secretly dating for months.

“They have a lot in common. They’ve both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They’re both parents,” an insider tells Page Six.

The veteran golfer has had headlines following him for years including the infamous affair with several women while he was married to Nordegren, his most recent breakup with Erica Herman over an NDA, and his 2021 car accident. When it comes to dating, the pro golfer has been unlucky in love.

Woods “always tried to date girls who just weren’t right for him,” the source says but this time it's different.

“They’re a good match; they’re level-headed, they like to avoid drama, they share a lot of the same values,” the source adds.

The couple also does not live far from one another and are often spending time at Woods' place.

“She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together,” an insider told the Daily Mail. “She comes over and spends the night and leaves in the morning. Maybe a few nights a week.”

While the news of them dating just broke, the couple is still feeling their relationship out.

The source added, “They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway.”