Tina Knowles does not play about her grandchildren. The matriarch of the Knowles family came to the defense of her eldest daughter Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z about the since-deleted post Kanye wrote about their children.

Beyoncé and Jay have three children together: Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi. Amid the public rants Ye has expressed over the past few weeks, soon enough Jay's former friend and collaborator attacked his family.

“WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS,” Ye posted after using derogatory language to describe the twins.

Tina took to Instagram to clap back at Ye for speaking ill of her grandchildren.

“So I'm on the set of a photoshoot today for my book, and I wanted to tell you a corny joke,” she said in the clip referencing her soon-to-be-released memoir Matriarch. “What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown. Y'all know that's funny.”

According to TMZ and Page Six, Tina reportedly told the outlet that Ye's comments about her grandchildren was a form of “ignorance and evil”

“It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper,” she reportedly wrote.

“This battle is not mine, but the Lord's, I know that God has got this,” Tina allegedly added.

Since Ye's post, the superstar couple are allegedly looking to take legal action against the Donda rapper.

“Jay-Z and Beyoncé are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter,” an insider tells Page Six.

After Ye's post he claims his previous post about Jay's children was a mistake.

“I LOVE JAY Z AND I DO FEEL BAD,” Ye began, seemingly referencing his previous post. “I ALWAYS FELT LIKE THE BLACK SHEEP LIKE I WANTED FAMILY IN THIS MUSIC S – – T.”

The Yeezy creator then called out his previous reckless behavior and Jay's absence at his wedding.

“I’D RUN ON STAGES THINKING I WAS DOING THE RIGHT THING AND WOULD ALWAYS BE A SLIGHT HOV NOT COMING TO MY FIRST WEDDING,” he added, seemingly referencing running on stage and taking the mic from Taylor Swift at the 2009 VMAs and his wedding with Kim Kardashian. Ye and Kardashian finalized their divorce in 2022. He is now married to Bianca Censori.

Tina Knowles Defends Beyoncé Over NFL Halftime Show

This is not the first time Tina has come to the defense of her family and honestly, not even the most recent occurrence in the past few months. Beyoncé performed her Grammy-winning album Cowboy Carter at the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans halftime on Christmas Day and while many fans applauded her efforts many made racist comments about her performing country music. Tina reposted a fan's comment of Beyoncé's performance that she responded to.

“Irrespective of if you like Beyoncé’s music or not, it is PROOF and motivation that no matter how undeniably talented you are, people will always, ALWAYS, always have some negative ish to say,” the fan post reads.

“My sentiments exactly!” Tina responded in agreement. “It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later” she wrote. “Obviously you are so obsessed with them , addicted to them, and secretly admire them, wish you could be them, that you cannot help but to watch and critique and comment and say dumb ridiculous stuff that makes you look like a joke !!”

She continued, “So go to another channel when it’s halftime watch goofy cartoons or Bozo the clown or something you can relate to and see yourself in. Said with love PS I have learned so much from her warrior spirit, of when they go low I work harder. ‘No weapon formed against me shall prosper’. One, two, three, waiting for the fake bots to come.”

Regardless of what people might have thought of the performance, Beyoncé went on to collect three awards for Cowboy Carter: Best Country Album, Album of the Year, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “II Most Wanted” featuring Miley Cyrus. The three wins brings her total up to 35 total career wins as she solidifies her spot once again as the most-awarded Grammy artist in history.