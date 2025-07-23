Morgan Wallen surprised fans in Miami by taking the stage in a Cam Ward Canes jersey, a nod to the Tennessee Titans’ newly drafted quarterback, per X. Ward, who was introduced to the Nashville media after being selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, could not hide his appreciation. “Big Morgan Wallen guy,” Ward said when asked about his go-to music. “‘Last Night’ is probably my number one song by him, I like ‘Love Somebody,’ and the last one… I can’t remember what it was, I’ll have to go through my Spotify playlist. But Morgan Wallen – he’s cool.”

.@MorganWallen came out in a @Cameron7Ward @CanesFootball jersey during a recent concert in Miami. The @Titans QB said a buddy who was there called to wake him up. He’s a big fan. pic.twitter.com/joqXCB4MBl — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) July 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Sneedville native did not let the shout-out go unnoticed. Wallen shared the clip on his Instagram Stories, adding his own welcome message to the rookie Ward: “Welcome to TN @camward let’s get it!!” The connection between the two feels natural. Wallen, who proudly reps his Tennessee roots, is no stranger to aligning himself with the state’s sports stars. Just last year, he walked out with DeAndre Hopkins before a sold-out show at Nissan Stadium when the wide receiver was with the Titans.

A Nashville Connection in the Making

Ward’s arrival in Music City feels like more than just a football transaction. For a player who is already embracing Nashville culture, having one of country music’s biggest stars salute him is a sign of things to come. It sets a tone for Ward as he steps into the spotlight of Titans football, blending his athletic journey with the city’s deep music tradition.

For now, the 22-year-old quarterback’s focus remains on the field as the Titans continue to build around their new franchise leader. But this early endorsement from one of Tennessee’s favorite sons shows Cam Ward is already becoming part of the community he’s set to lead.