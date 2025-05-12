On May 12, 2025, Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, celebrated Mother's Day with her new baby, finally revealing a first look at her third child.

She posted a collage of images on Instagram. The first shows her holding her latest baby, who is wearing a onesie that reads, “I love Mom.”

“I’ve been quiet over here but very busy living life..” her post began. “Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren’t shared — they’re simply lived. Lately, I’ve been embracing the slower rhythms, the real connections, [and] the beauty in the lessons that come with being present.

“Today, on Mother’s Day, I [e]specially miss my mom, but my heart is full. Being a mother [has] been my greatest gift, a journey that humbles me, teaches me, and fills me with gratitude every single day. To all the mothers out there, your love shapes the world in ways words can’t describe. I see you, I honor you. Happy Mother’s Day! Sending so much love your way! [red heart emoji],” she continued.

This is her first child with Joaquim Valente. Her latest son was born on February 5, 2025. She also shared a picture of all of her kids and Valente embracing, as well as one with her late mother.

Did Tom Brady react to Gisele Bündchen's new baby post?

While Brady did not directly respond to her post, he did acknowledge her on Mother's Day. He took to his Instagram Stories to shout out all of the mothers in his life, including Bündchen, who had two of his children.

Brady and Bündchen were together from 2006-22. They first started dating in 2006 after being set up together on a blind date. They were then married a few years later in February 2009.

After 13 years of marriage, the two got divorced in October 2022. She then started seeing Valente, a Jiu-Jitsu instructor, shortly after her divorce was finalized.

Bündchen is best known for being a Victoria's Secret Angel from 1999-2006. She has appeared on countless magazine covers and is one of the most popular supermodels in the world.

Additionally, she has tried other ventures, such as acting. She had an award-nominated performance in Taxi as Vanessa. She also starred in The Devil Wears Prada in 2006.