Gisele Bündchen is now a mom of three. The supermodel who was previously married to seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

The couple has been dating since June 2023 and have been very private about keeping their relationship from the public eye. They met in 2021 after Bündchen began taking jiu-jitsu classes with Valente.

According to TMZ, Bündchen and the baby are doing well but no further information has been made public such as the sex or name of the child.

When the pregnancy news broke in November, a source told PEOPLE how excited the pair were to have a child together.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” the source told the publication at the time.

While Brady never officially responded to Bündchen's pregnancy news, he did post

“Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love? / Can the child within my heart rise above? / Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?” the lyrics on the post read.

While this is the model's first baby with Valente, this is her third child overall. Bündchen shares son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, with NFL superstar and ex-husband Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion also shares son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 17, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

How Are Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Now?

After 13 years of marriage, Bündchen and Brady decided to file for divorce in 2022.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world,” he added. “However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

The couple has not been photographed out together since the announcement of their divorce but Brady revealed that he spent time with all three of his children on New Year's.

The model broke her silence on the ending of her marriage with Brady in March 2023 after rumors swirled of an affair with now-boyfriend Valente.

“What's been said is one piece of a much bigger picture,” Bündchen said in an interview with Vanity Fair at the time. “It’s not so black and white.”

She continued: “Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”