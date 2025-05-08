Tom Brady isn’t turning his back on Antonio Brown—not even now. During his recent sit-down on Impaulsive with Logan Paul, the retired quarterback peeled back the curtain on their complex relationship, reflecting on what drew him to the controversial receiver in the first place, per Complex.

“I always wanted the best for him,” Brady admitted, revealing that even amid the chaos, he saw potential. A spark. Something worth fighting for. “I thought if put in the right place, it could be incredible—not just for our team but for his life.”

Tom Brady speaks about Antonio Brown on Impaulsive pic.twitter.com/iJy1He7lPZ — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

That belief wasn’t based on highlight reels alone. Brady recalled being in the meeting room with Brown, watching how quickly he absorbed information and executed on the field. “I met him. I admired him as a player. And when I got to work with him, I thought, ‘If I can help him, why wouldn’t I?’”

Despite all that’s happened, Brady’s tone remained consistent: hopeful. He still roots for Brown. And even as their time as teammates was cut short by one of the most bizarre exits in NFL history—Brown stripping off his gear and walking out during a 2022 game—Brady never retaliated. Not even when Brown fired personal shots at him on social media afterward.

A Complicated Legacy

Brady and Brown’s NFL journey together spanned two franchises and very little playing time. Their initial pairing in New England ended after a single game when Brown was released amid serious allegations and reports he had sent threatening messages to an accuser.

A year later, Brady pushed for another shot—this time in Tampa Bay. It worked, for a while. Brown caught 45 passes, scored four touchdowns, and helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl in 2020. But things unraveled again, abruptly.

Recently, Brown shared a direct message allegedly from Brady, encouraging him to keep up with therapy. That small gesture, sincere and private, reflected the kind of support Brady still wants to offer, even when it goes unseen.

Whatever the outside world says, Tom Brady’s made it clear: he hasn’t stopped caring.