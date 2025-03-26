For fans of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series, the upcoming remaster of THPS 3+4 brings a wave of early-2000s nostalgia. But it’s not just kickflips and reverts that have people buzzing — it’s the unexpected return of a familiar face. Thanks to Tony Hawk’s persistence, Bam Margera, a staple of the franchise during its golden era, will officially appear in the new game after initially being left out, per Outkick.

When Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 was first announced, Margera's absence stood out. He was a playable character in both original versions on PS2, but had since faded from the spotlight amid a slew of legal troubles and substance abuse struggles. His departure from Jackass Forever in 2020 marked a low point, and some assumed his exclusion from the remake was a silent acknowledgment of his rocky past. But Tony Hawk had other plans.

A true friend in Hawk

During a March 23 livestream of The Nine Club podcast, co-host Roger Bagley revealed what really went down behind the scenes. According to Bagley, the game was finished before Hawk intervened. After a recent skate session with Margera, Hawk called Activision directly and pushed for Margera’s inclusion. Despite initial resistance, Hawk reportedly insisted: “No, you’re gonna do it.” Activision flew Margera out, got him body-scanned, and added him into the roster.

TMZ confirmed the story a day later, reporting that Hawk had been encouraged by Margera’s efforts to stay sober. For Hawk, it wasn’t about nostalgia alone — it was about giving his longtime friend a shot at redemption.

This marks Margera’s first official appearance in a Tony Hawk game since 2007’s Proving Ground. His absence from the 2020 THPS 1+2 remake now feels like an unfinished chapter finally being closed. In an industry where corporate caution often overrides personal loyalty, Tony Hawk chose the latter.