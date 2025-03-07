The Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Roster will feature both new and returning skaters for you to play with. While you will no doubt be able to play as Hawk himself, the game features several other skaters for you to shred with. For your convenience, we listed all the revealed skaters so far.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Roster – All Confirmed Skaters So Far

Tony Hawk's™ Pro Skater™ 3 + 4 | Digital Deluxe Edition Trailer pic.twitter.com/UDCTJNhtR8 — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater (@TonyHawkTheGame) March 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The following Skaters are returning to Tony Hawk's Skater 3 + 4:

Tony Hawk Steve Caballero Bucky Lasek Geoff Rowley Kareem Campbell Elissa Steamer Bob Burnquist Andrew Reynolds Eric Koston Chad Muska Jamie Thomas Rune Glifberg Rodney Mullen

Furthermore, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will feature some new characters to the roster:

Chloe Covell (NEW) Jamie Foy (NEW) Yuto Horigome (NEW) Rayssa Leal (NEW) Zion Wright (NEW)

Lastly, the following characters are Digital Deluxe Edition Skaters:

Doomguy Revenant (DOOM)

Overall, the game features 18 skaters in the base game, with an additional two included in the Deluxe Edition. In there are currently 20 confirmed skaters for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4. Furthermore, there may be additional secret characters, but we do not know how many at this time, nor how to unlock them.

However, the roster is missing one character who did appear in the original titles – Bam Margera. It's also interesting to see Tyshawn James, who mentioned he'd in an upcoming Tony Hawk Game, hasn't been revealed as part of the roster.

Furthermore, those who purchase the game's Deluxe Edition will receive two additional skaters. This includes two characters from DOOM, including the protagonist, Doomguy, and the classic Revenant enemy type. Personally, I can't wait to play with the ladder just for the vibes. And of course, the game will allow you to create your own skater, who you can customize and skate with.

However, we also need to remember that we're still months away from launch. Therefore, it's possible that more skaters may be revealed. The first remake, Pro Skater 1 + 2, did not feature any new characters via Add-Ons, which may be an indication for 3 + 4. That said, we'll keep you updated throughout the months if any new additions to the roster get announced.

In other news, feel free to learn more about Pro Skater's 3 + 4's launch date. Although the series has a new developer, it seems clear they want the gameplay to feel identical to the original titles. We look forward to checking it out this July.

