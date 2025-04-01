Fans are convinced that Travis Kelce has another brother who plays in the NBA.

A video went viral that compared the Kansas City Chiefs tight end to Jonas Valanciunas of the Sacramento Kings. At first glance, you can definitely see that there is a resemblance between the two in that they both stand way over the standard height for a male — Kelce is 6'5″ but Valanciunas is 6'11.” They both also have similar facial hair, have worn the same haircuts over the years — the NBA star is currently sporting a buzz cut that Kelce has had in the past — and both are clearly very athletic.

TikTok user @annnerbanannner posted a short clip on the social media platform of her at a Sacramento Kings game.

“It's Travis's face with Jason's beard,” one fan commented on the video referencing Travis' older brother Jason Kelce.

“He’s on an off season side quest,” another fan wrote as Kelce is currently has months away from training camp.

“Close enough. when are we getting reputation TV,” a fan joked referring to Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift's rumored upcoming album.

“Another fan wrote that Valanciunas “Could be the 3rd Kelce bro.”

While the resemblance might be new to some fans, both Jason and Travis are full aware of Valanciunas' uncanny appearance. On an episode of the New Heights which the Kelce brothers agreed that Valanciunas could be Travis' twin.

“You guys look just like each other,” Jason said to Travis.

“This guy… I've been trying to get a picture with this guy,” Travis responded.

“When I saw Jonas Valanciunas get drafted to the Raptors back in like 2008, I immediately realized we're Lithuanian. Because I felt like they just slapped my picture on the screen and said, ‘This guy got drafted.' Man, it's crazy,” Travis continued.

Has anyone ever seen Jonas Valančiūnas and Travis Kelce in the same room? 🤔 On the latest @NewHeightShow podcast, @tkelce talks about how he wants to get a picture with his doppelgänger Jonas Valančiūnas 😃 Full podcast: https://t.co/crIhCNCB4E pic.twitter.com/kOsrgIZkAf — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 15, 2023

Valanciunas currently plays for the Kings but was with the Toronto Raptors from 2012–2019, the Memphis Grizzlies from 2019–2021, and was recently traded from the New Orleans Pelicans where he played 2021–2024. The Kings star has also been a good sport about the resemblance to Travis and even went viral after pretending to cheer for winning the Super Bowl in 2024 as the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

Jonas 'Travis Kelce' Valanciunas celebrating winning the Super Bowl 😂 pic.twitter.com/LDGhitmzzY — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) February 12, 2024

What Is Travis Kelce Doing In His Off-Season?

While secretly joining the NBA would have been a cool way to spend time as Kelce prepares for potentially his last season in the NFL, the Chiefs star has been keeping a low-profile with his girlfriend Taylor Swift. The two have had a romantic getaway out the country and have been spending time with friends in Kansas City. Kelce even linked up with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to play some golf following their devastating 40-22 Super Bowl loss against the Philadelphia Eagles last month.

In the meantime, Kelce has also been looking for homes with Swift who he's been dating since 2023. The couple is reportedly ready to head out of Kansas City and is looking to plant roots in Montana.

“They love Montana. No paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It’s their happy place, intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid,” the source said per Yahoo Entertainment. “They were laughing all night. It was super relaxed. No bodyguards swarming, no glam squad — just friends having a great night out.”