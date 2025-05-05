During a recent photoshoot, it appeared Travis Kelce paid homage to girlfriend Taylor Swift and her 2020 album Folklore with his cardigan sweater.

Photos surfaced of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end‘s recent photoshoot, which took place in New York City. TMZ notes he was wearing a white button-less sweater matched with white trousers. He also had a camouflage tote bag to bring it all together. Additionally, Kelce posed with a vintage Chevrolet Chevelle SS.

People began noting the sweater's similarity to Swift's cardigans. She sent one to the daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, Natalia, when promoting the single. They were also made available on the artist's official store.

Why does Travis Kelce's Taylor Swift-like cardigan matter?

“Cardigan” was the lead single from Swift's eighth studio album, released on July 27, 2020. It came out three days after the album's release on July 24.

Swift co-wrote the song with producer Aaron Dessner. “Cardigan” was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year at the Grammys.

Of course, Kelce could have been paying homage to Swift's iconic song. If he was, it was a subtle wink at the song that Swifties would pick up on (as they did).

Swift and. Kelce have been dating since 2023. They made it official after their first public outing. Swift attended the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears during the 2023 NFL season. They were seen leaving together, and the rest is history.

Throughout the 2023 season, Swift attended 13 total games. She was there for their most important ones in the postseason as well, including their Super Bowl 58 win over the San Fransisco 49ers.

In 2024, Swift attended fewer games, but she was still there when it mattered most. Swift went to all of the Chiefs' postseason games, including Super Bowl 59.

However, the Chiefs did not beat the Philadelphia Eagles for the second time in three years in the Super Bowl. Kelce was a non-factor for most of the game, only logging four catches for 39 yards. He also had a drop early in the game before it got out of hand.

Kelce has supported Swift in her ventures as well. He attended several Eras Tour shows during the 2024 offseason. Kelce played an on-stage part during her June 23, 2024, show at Wembley Stadium in London, England. He performed as a background dancer while Swift sang “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”