Luckily, there is “no trouble” in paradise for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who are enjoying an offseason full of romance and friends before the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reports back to the team this summer.

Page Six reports Swift and Kelce are still “going strong” despite their separate endeavors. A source reassured the outlet that everything was fine.

“They're still so in love and enjoying spending time with their friends and each other during the offseason,” the source said. “There's no trouble at all.”

Some may have been worried after seeing Travis with his brother, Jason Kelce, and Justin Timberlake out on the town in Las Vegas, Nevada, last week. Meanwhile, Swift was nowhere to be found during that outing.

According to a different source, Swift was across the country in New York City. She was celebrating Gigi Hadid's 30th birthday, per the source.

Internet speculation also arose when Kelce unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on Instagram. It came amid Reynolds' wife Blake Lively's beef with Swift.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Swift and the “Guy on the Chiefs,” Kelce, have been going steady since 2023. They made their relationship public after she attended one of the Chiefs' games against the Chicago Bears.

Before that, though, Kelce called Swift out on his New Heights podcast. He had attended an Eras Tour show, hoping to meet her afterward. However, she did not greet her VIP guests, and Kelce was unable to slide her his phone number.

Still, his efforts worked, and the 10-time Pro Bowler is dating the biggest pop star in the world. He has supported her while she was on her record-breaking Eras Tour, attending several shows.

He also joined her on stage during one of her shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on June 23, 2024. Kelce appeared as a background dancer during her performance of “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.”

Kelce is coming off a brutal Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was largely a non-factor in the game, only catching four passes for 39 yards. Kelce also had a critical drop early in the game before it got out of hand.

He had an up-and-down 2024 season. He was 12th in the league with 97 catches in the regular season, but he only logged 823 yards — his lowest total since 2014 — and three touchdowns.

Throughout the playoffs, it appeared Kelce had turned back the clock. He caught seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' Divisional Round playoff game against the Houston Texans. The following week, he only had two catches for 19 yards but helped other receivers get open.