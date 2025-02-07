Travis Kelce is proud of his girlfriend Taylor Swift for the hard work she displayed during her record-breaking Eras Tour. As the tight end gets ready for the Super Bowl on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles, he was asked by reporters what he learned from Swift while she was on tour.

“Her work ethic, what I saw on that tour last year, was pretty remarkable,” he said to press. “I mean, to see the week in, week out traveling from one country to the next.”

“The band, the singers, it was everybody involved, and it was an absolute machine and it was something I could admire watching and take a lot of notes from,” he added.

The Eras Tour ran from March 2023 to December 2024 and grossed $2 billion. The show encompasses a performance of Swift's hits, deep cuts, and she teased songs from her vault throughout her career. This is not the first time that Kelce has praised his girlfriend for all of her hard work.

“Shout-out to Tay, and the unbelievable Eras tour has finally come to an end,” the tight end said on his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

“Shout-out to everybody that was a part of that show,” he continued. “Obviously, it’s her music, her tour and everything, but that was a full production, man. That thing was the best tour in the world because of a lot of people, but mostly because of Taylor.”

The couple has been showing up for one another ever since they debuted their romance in September 2023. Swift spoke about the importance of supporting one another in their fields despite what others will think.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview in December 2023. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

What are Taylor Swift's plans for new music?

Swift is fresh off of her Grammys run where she was nominated for six awards. Unfortunately for the singer, she left the award show empty-handed. Her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album Of The Year. She ended up losing the Best Pop Vocal Album to Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet while the Album Of The Year award went to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter. The pair were able to share the stage on Grammy night when Swift presented Beyoncé with her Best Country Album award.

Swift's lead single, “Fortnight,” featuring Post Malone was up for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Music Video. Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Music Video all ended up going to Kendrick Lamar's “Not Like Us.” Lastly, her collaboration with Gracie Abrams, “us,” was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and lost to “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga ft. Bruno Mars.

Even though Swift didn't take home a trophy, It's been rumored that she might be releasing her highly anticipated Reputation (Taylor's Version) album sometime this year.