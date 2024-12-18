Taylor Swift is ready to relax. The singer's Eras Tour finished earlier this month in Vancouver after performing in 152 shows since March 2023.

According to The Sun, Swift will be supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as he shoots for a fourth Super Bowl ring.

“She will be going to Kansas City and staying there for some time during the next few weeks to be with Travis and show him love and support,” a source tells the publication. “She wants to witness another potential championship season for the Chiefs.”

While Swift is “sad the tour is over” she wants to “live the simple life for a while.”

Swift has some downtime now that the tour is done and has been keeping herself busy since Kelce is still in season.

“Travis is the one that now has the busiest schedule of the two of them,” the source added. “But she is happy they will spend time together, having nice dinners, relaxing, and baking. Christmas will be a special holiday for both of them.”

The couple spent their first Thanksgiving together last month were Swift's parents Andrea and Scott attended as well as Kelce's family, including his brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce along with their three daughters. Jason and Kylie announced last month that they are expecting a fourth baby girl.

As for Christmas, their exact plans have not been made public but a source told Us Weekly earlier this month that Swift and Kelce will be combining their families once again for Christmas.

Over the past year that the couple has been dating, the families have been getting to know one another.

“It’s still really, really new, and I really appreciate it,” Donna Kelce told Entertainment Tonight in September. “Wonderful people, very down-to-earth, very Midwestern. Ohio and Pennsylvania are right next to each other, so we kind of understand each other, so it’s really kind of nice. It feels like home.”

“Both of their families love them as a couple, and Taylor has become even more close with Travis’ mom,” a source told Us Weekly in March. “Taylor has really been integrated into the family.”