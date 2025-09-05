Now that Travis Kelce is engaged to Taylor Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shares how his “life has changed.”

In the Kansas City Chiefs press conference ahead of the Chiefs' first regular season game in Brazil on Friday (Sept. 5) against the Los Angeles Rams, Kelce was asked if he had any “difficulty to focus” on the field. While the three-time Super Bowl champion hesitated to answer, Patrick Mahomes answered for him, simply stating, “He's engaged.”

Kelce followed up with jokingly saying, “I got one more ring from it,” after he confirmed Mahomes' answer. “Well, two if we're counting the first Super Bowl.”

“I would say, ever since I've been dating Taylor life has been fun… It's been exciting,” Kelce continued. “Obviously, a lot more eyes, and I accept that, but I'm living life. Living on a high, I guess.”

Mahomes added, “It's a dream, dude.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement

After two years dating, Swift and Kelce are engaged. The couple announced their engagement on Aug. 26 via a photo dump on Instagram.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married ,” the caption read. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) Travis broke his silence on his engagement to the pop star on the Sept. 3 episode of the New Heights podcast which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. When asked if he gets excited calling Swift his “fiancée.” “Yeah, I do. I still get giddy, exciting times.” He also shared how he's thankful for everyone showing love to the couple amid their engagement. “I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something and all the posts and all the excitement that's been going on,” he said. “It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with.”