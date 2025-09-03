Now that Travis Kelce has proposed to Taylor Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs star is giving advice to others who are thinking about getting down on one knee.

In a Sept. 3 episode of the New Heights podcast, which is hosted by Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, Travis shared that you just have to have the confidence to go out there and make the proposal unique to them.

“Man, you've gotta know your gal. You've gotta know your gal or your significant other. You’ve gotta know them,” Travis shared. “You can't let how somebody else does it make you feel like you need to do it that way.”

Jason agreed with Travis and added that there is no book on how to do it, you just have to know them well: “You can’t read about it in a Cosmopolitan magazine and expect they’re gonna know your person. You gotta know your person.” Jason got married to Kylie Kelce in 2018 and they have four daughters together.

Travis noted that there might be some ideas you can borrow from others: “You might be able to get some ideas from how other people did it.”

Jason, however, disagreed with his brother's take: “F— that, f— those other people.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged

“Yeah, I hear you. It might get the creative juices going,” Travis clarified on his previous answer. “I would just say know your partner, know who you're doing it for, and do it for the right reasons, and everything else will be beautiful.”

Later in the episode, New Heights producer Brandon Borders, whom fans and the brothers refer to as “Intern Brandon” shared that he recently proposed to his partner in water.

“I once thought I would do it on water, but you did it,” Travis shared.

“Holding the ring while kicking your little feet, trying to fight the current, terrible idea, don’t recommend it,” Brandon explained. “That’s my advice if you’re popping the question. That’s the most athletic thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

Travis and Swift shared their engagement with the world on Aug. 26. The couple shared a joint Instagram post of their garden-themed proposal.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

Travis smiled brightly when asked if he gets excited calling Swift his “fiancée.” “Yeah, I do. I still get giddy, exciting times.”

He also shared how he's thankful for everyone showing love to the couple amid their engagement.

“I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something and all the posts and all the excitement that's been going on,” he said. “It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with.”