Some guys don't like wedding planning, but Travis Kelce will work with Taylor Swift following their high-profile engagement, promising it will be “crazy.”

During the latest edition of the New Heights podcast (via People), Travis's brother, Jason, revealed his excitement for his little brother. “I cannot wait to hear more of the planning and everything that will take place,” Jason said. “Travis, you’re about to embark on the wedding planning phase of a relationship.”

“Oh, it’s gonna go crazy,” Travis responded. “That is the next step, yeah, I’ve heard about that.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding

Following their engagement, the next step for Kelce and Swift is tying the knot. It is unknown when and where they plan on holding their wedding ceremony.

Kelce is about to head into his 13th season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Expect him to be focused on football, given that this may be his last year, and give it his all. However, once the season ends, he could retire, opening more of his time for wedding planing.

Their engagement was announced on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. Kelce and Swift co-posted the news on their Instagram accounts, garnering millions of “likes” and reposts.

Now, all of the attention turns to the 2025 regular season. The Chiefs are coming off a blowout loss in Super Bowl 59 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce was mostly a non-factor in the game, and he is looking to avenge the loss.

Kelce is widely regarded as one of the greatest tight ends of all time. He has caught 1,004 passes in his career, logging 12,151 yards and 77 touchdowns.

He has only played better in the postseason. Throughout his career, Kelce has caught an NFL 178 passes in the playoffs, with 2,078 yards and 20 touchdowns.

His rapport with quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been borderline unstoppable. Kelce also holds the NFL record for most consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons (seven) by a tight end. He also holds the record for the most receiving yards by a tight end in a season, when he logged 1,416 yards in 2020.

He has been named to the last 10 Pro Bowls, and he is a three-time Super Bowl champion. Kelce has also been named to seven All-Pro teams (four First-team, three Second-team).