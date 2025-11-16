Travis Kelce is weighing in on the annual debate over when people should start decorating for the holiday.

In a video on Instagram, the Kansas City Chiefs stars were asked when is the right time to begin putting up decorations for Christmas. The Chiefs social team added the options of Nov. 1 or after Thanksgiving, which falls on the last Thursday of November each year in the caption.

The three-time Super Bowl champion believed his answer was the obvious correct choice when he responded: “After Thanksgiving,” said Kelce, adding, “Come on man, everybody knows that!”

It was a mixed response from the athletes, with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes agreeing with Kelce as well as several other players. However, many also remixed the social team's caption and provided their own answers to the age-old debate.

Chris Jones said the most appropriate time to put up the lights is the first week of December. Derrick Nnandi said some people begin decorating after Halloween, and Rashee Rice stated Nov. 1 is the best time to begin.

Article Continues Below

For the last two Christmases Kelce has been spending it with Taylor Swift who he proposed to back in August. The couple has been dating for two years. The tight end's mom, Donna Kelce, spoke to Entertainment Tonight in September 2024 about how the families have combined the holiday.

“It’s still really, really new, and I really appreciate it,” Donna told the outlet. “Wonderful people, very down-to-earth, very Midwestern. Ohio and Pennsylvania are right next to each other, so we kind of understand each other, so it’s really kind of nice. It feels like home.”

“Both of their families love them as a couple and Taylor has become even more close with Travis’ mom,” a source told Us Weekly in March. “Taylor has really been integrated into the family.”