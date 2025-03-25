Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are now “Instagram official” after the five-time Masters champion posted about their new romance.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together,” he said in the caption of the two photos he posted. “At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter and sister of Donald Trump Jr., who is Vanessa's ex-husband congratulated the new couple, writing, “So happy for you both !”

While many fans offered congratulations on their new romance, many were confused by what Woods really meant in the caption.

“Read this caption 10 times and still trying to figure out what it means,” one fan wrote.

“I love Tiger but this post confuses me deeply,” another fan commented.

“Confused on how one requests privacy when making public announcements,” another fan reacted to the post.

The romance between Woods and Vanessa made headlines last week when an insider revealed that they have been dating for a couple of months.

“They have a lot in common. They’ve both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They’re both parents,” the insider told the Daily Mail.

Vanessa shares five children with ex-husband Donald Trump Jr. Woods shares two children with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

Woods “always tried to date girls who just weren’t right for him,” the source says but this time it's different.

“They’re a good match; they’re level-headed, they like to avoid drama, they share a lot of the same values,” the source adds.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's Relationship

Besides the couple's Instagram official announcement, one of the latest updates in their relationship is that Woods told Nordegren that the two are now a couple. The former model was called by Woods to tell the news and she reportedly responded: “Seriously? A Trump? For real?” Nordegren reportedly reacted to the news per Page Six.

“Tiger knew it was going to get out eventually so he had to make the phone call to Elin before his love life ended up in the newspapers again,” the insider said.

However, the conversation was “pleasant” and “almost friendly conversation” the outlet reports.

Nordegen was apparently already familiar with Vanessa as due to their children attending the same school. Charlie and Sam Woods are Woods and Nordegren's children and Vanessa and Trump Jr.'s Kai also attends the Florida school.

“The school really requires parental involvement,” the friend who claims to be close to the couple said. “So their paths crossed a lot, they had a lot of people in their circles.”

The insider continued, “It’s a community where they saw each other frequently. So Elin also knew exactly who Vanessa was.”

Charlie and Sam “like” Vanessa and Nodegren reportedly just “processed the information and wished them well.”

“They’re not the type to give each other their ‘blessing’ per se, but they keep each other in the loop with anyone who is going to spend any amount of time around the kids,” the source, who is reportedly friends with the former couple.

There “was really no reason for any drama with Elin” when she was informed of their relationship.